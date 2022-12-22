Mail carrier's stolen mail included cash, checks and gift cards

A mail carrier with a Dunkirk route pleaded guilty last week before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to theft of mail by a postal employee, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The charge against John Wiedenhofer Jr., 49, of Fredonia, carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Franz M. Wright, who is handling the case, said Wiedenhofer stole the mail between September 2020 and February 2021.

The U.S. Postal Service began an investigation after receiving complaints of missing mail items and opened and rifled packages from those on his delivery route.

Wiedenhofer admitted to stealing various items including cash, checks, trading cards, gift cards and clothes. Evidence of these items were recovered by the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General from Wiedenhofer’s personal residence and vehicle.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 25.