Maid of the Mist to open season next week

The Maid of the Mist, the iconic boat ride that takes passengers as close as they can get to the base of Niagara Falls, will open for the season Thursday.

It's the 136th consecutive season of operation for the boat ride, which will be quieter than ever with its all-electric boats launched last fall, the Nikola Tesla and the James V. Glynn.

Their lithium-ion batteries take only seven minutes to recharge between trips, company president Christopher Glynn said. The boats' new bow thrusters now will enable them to make a 360-degree spin in front of the American Falls.

The Maid still will face the 50% capacity limit New York State imposed last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which delayed the opening of the season until June 26 and held attendance down to 285,000, a 77% drop from 2019.

The Maid is scheduled to run daily until Nov. 7. Its Canadian competitor, Hornblower Cruises, is closed indefinitely because of Ontario pandemic restrictions.

