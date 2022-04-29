Maid of the Mist opens 2022 season

The Maid of the Mist opened its 2022 season Friday, marking the 138th consecutive year of boat trips to the base of Niagara Falls.

The Maid will operate seven days a week, every half-hour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. Starting on May 23, the trips will start at 9 a.m. Starting on Memorial Day weekend, the daily closing time will be extended until 8 p.m.

The schedule begins to become shorter again as of Aug. 9. The Maid's website says it will operate until Nov. 6.

The service began in 1848, was suspended in 1861 and did not resume until 1885.

The Maid's Canadian rival, Niagara City Cruises, operated by Hornblower Cruises and Events, announced it will open its season next Friday.

The Canadian service's website said it won't start operating seven days a week until Father's Day weekend in mid-June.

