Made in WNY: Putting the clean in Mr. Clean Magic Eraser

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser has a shiny new home in Lackawanna.

But it almost didn't happen.

TMP Technologies makes the household scrubber pads for consumer products giant Proctor & Gamble. TMP faced pressure from P&G to move the Magic Eraser production closer to its own operations in Ohio.

TMP knew it was time to shift the production out of a plant on Dingens Street on Buffalo into larger, modern space. Instead of taking that work – and jobs – out of New York state, TMP opted to become part of the revitalization of the former Bethlehem Steel property off Route 5.

The company bought 26 acres to build a $22.7 million, 280,000 square foot plant with more manufacturing space and room for expansion.

Robert Laughlin, TMP's president, said it was meaningful for the company to help revive the former Bethlehem site, as the new park's first tenant.

"For most of my adult life, this land has been vacant," he said. "To see it put to productive use is exciting." (TMP has two other facilities in the region, making other products.)

Local residents may not have been aware that Magic Eraser, a familiar household product, is made here. But the local facility supplies the U.S. and Canadian markets.

The plant employs 150 people. TMP declined to say how many Magic Erasers it makes per year, citing competitive reasons.

While TMP is busy making Magic Erasers, other activity is under way in Renaissance Commerce Park.

Uniland is building a $14.5 million warehouse next door, and has signed a purchase agreement to build a second warehouse on an adjacent parcel. And plans are taking shape to extend Renaissance Commerce Park 30 acres south of the Dona Street Extension, the street where TMP is located.

TMP's project received a $4.6 million incentive package through the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, and a $280,000 economic development grant from National Grid.

Laughlin said TMP's new plant signals to its customers that "we are committed to their needs, to their growth plans.

"Basically, this expansion will secure our future in Buffalo for the foreseeable future," Laughlin said.

Matt Glynn

