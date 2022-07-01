 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Made in WNY: Mr. Clean Magic Eraser has a new home

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser has a shiny new home in Lackawanna.

But it almost didn't happen.

TMP Technologies makes the household scrubber pads for consumer products giant Proctor & Gamble. TMP faced pressure from P&G to move the Magic Eraser production closer to its own operations in Ohio.

Making the Magic

A worker with a sheet of what will become Magic Eraser. Some of the pieces receive an injection. Some of the pieces receive an injection – Dawn, for pads designed for the kitchen, and Gain, for bathroom applications – before moving on to the packaging line. Some of the pads receive no injection.

TMP knew it was time to shift the production out of a plant on Dingens Street on Buffalo into larger, modern space. Instead of taking that work – and jobs – out of New York state, TMP opted to become part of the revitalization of the former Bethlehem Steel property off Route 5.

LOCAL TMP TECHNOLOGIES GEE

Workers unload sheets of the finished "Magic Erasers" after they have gone through a proprietary process of preparation, forming and cutting in the new TMP Technologies manufacturing facility which produces the "Magic Eraser" cleaning sponge lines at the Renaissance Commerce Park on the former Bethlehem Steel site, Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The company bought 26 acres to build a $22.7 million, 280,000 square foot plant with more manufacturing space and room for expansion.

Robert Laughlin, TMP's president, said it was meaningful for the company to help revive the former Bethlehem site, as the new park's first tenant.

Boxed up

A worker unloads boxes of Magic Eraser products ready for shipment. TMP uses corrugated cardboard from a supplier in Michigan and product packaging from a Syracuse business.

"For most of my adult life, this land has been vacant," he said. "To see it put to productive use is exciting." (TMP has two other facilities in the region, making other products.)

Local residents may not have been aware that Magic Eraser, a familiar household product, is made here. But the local facility supplies the U.S. and Canadian markets. 

Ready for shipment

A worker unloads boxes of Magic Eraser products ready for shipment. TMP uses corrugated cardboard from a supplier in Michigan and product packaging from a Syracuse business. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

The plant employs 150 people. TMP declined to say how many Magic Erasers it makes per year, citing competitive reasons.

While TMP is busy making Magic Erasers, other activity is under way in Renaissance Commerce Park.

Sample products

Samples of some of the products made at the plant on display at the entrance to the TMP Technologies facility. The new plant is two and a half times as large as the facility on Dingens Street in Buffalo where the company used to make Magic Erasers.

Uniland is building a $14.5 million warehouse next door, and has signed a purchase agreement to build a second warehouse on an adjacent parcel. And plans are taking shape to extend Renaissance Commerce Park 30 acres south of the Dona Street Extension, the street where TMP is located.

LOCAL TMP TECHNOLOGIES GEE

Packages of "Magic Eraser" products move on an assembly line through points on the packaging line inside the new TMP Technologies manufacturing facility which produces the "Magic Eraser" cleaning sponge lines at the Renaissance Commerce Park on the former Bethlehem Steel site, Thursday, May 12, 2022.

TMP's project received a $4.6 million incentive package through the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, and a $280,000 economic development grant from National Grid.

Laughlin said TMP's new plant signals to its customers that "we are committed to their needs, to their growth plans.

LOCAL TMP TECHNOLOGIES GEE

An automated robot moves from line to line restocking raw materials inside the new TMP Technologies manufacturing facility which produces the "Magic Eraser" cleaning sponge lines at the Renaissance Commerce Park on the former Bethlehem Steel site, Thursday, May 12, 2022.

"Basically, this expansion will secure our future in Buffalo for the foreseeable future," Laughlin said.

Matt Glynn

