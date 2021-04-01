M&T's Rene Jones signs letter calling for corporations to oppose voting restrictions

M&T Bank chairman and CEO Rene F. Jones put his signature on an open letter calling for corporations to stand up against restrictive voting laws being advanced in states around the country.

Over 70 Black executives signed the letter, which was published in the New York Times on Wednesday.

The letter criticizes changes to Georgia's laws "that unquestionably will make it harder for Black voters, in particular, to exercise their right to vote," and warns that other states are developing similar, restrictive measures.

The executives who signed the letter called for their colleagues in "Corporate America" to "join us in taking a nonpartisan stand for equality and democracy."

"The stakes for our democracy are too high to remain on the sidelines," the letter said. "Corporate America must support our nation’s fundamental democratic principles and marshal its collective influence to ensure fairness and equity for all."

Matt Glynn

