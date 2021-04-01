 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
M&T's Rene Jones signs letter calling for corporations to oppose voting restrictions
0 comments

M&T's Rene Jones signs letter calling for corporations to oppose voting restrictions

Support this work for $1 a month

M&T Bank chairman and CEO Rene F. Jones put his signature on an open letter calling for corporations to stand up against restrictive voting laws being advanced in states around the country.

Over 70 Black executives signed the letter, which was published in the New York Times on Wednesday.

The letter criticizes changes to Georgia's laws "that unquestionably will make it harder for Black voters, in particular, to exercise their right to vote," and warns that other states are developing similar, restrictive measures.

The executives who signed the letter called for their colleagues in "Corporate America" to "join us in taking a nonpartisan stand for equality and democracy."

"The stakes for our democracy are too high to remain on the sidelines," the letter said. "Corporate America must support our nation’s fundamental democratic principles and marshal its collective influence to ensure fairness and equity for all."

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Recall seeks to oust Calif.'s Democratic governor

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Bills' home has a new name: Highmark Stadium
Local News

Bills' home has a new name: Highmark Stadium

  • Updated

New signs for what will officially be called Highmark BlueCross BlueShield Stadium – but sure to be known by the shorter version – will be installed in time for the start of the regular season in September.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News