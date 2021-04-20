M&T's Jones says tech hub already making positive impact

M&T Bank chairman and CEO René F. Jones said the bank's tech hub is already seeing positive results, by helping to create a broader tech community.
"It’s already building momentum, with 43North, our startup competition and accelerator program, along with its portfolio of startup companies and other tech firms like Odoo, Serendipity Labs and Lighthouse Tech Services," Jones said at Tuesday's annual shareholders meeting, held virtually for the second consecutive year.
M&T's $37 million tech hub is the anchor of the revitalized Seneca One tower, under the ownership of developer Douglas Jemal. When fully staffed, M&T plans to have about 1,500 employees at the site, a mix of bankers, technologists, data scientists and others working side by side to develop new ideas.
The vast majority of M&T's nonbranch employees are still working remotely. But the bank is preparing to have a team of employees, on a voluntary basis, start working in the tech hub, probably in the next month, to test out the space, Jones said.
"I think we're going to start slowly, make sure that we continue to focus on the health and safety of our employees first," he said.
Jones said the "real purpose of the tech hub is to serve as a community asset that creates a sense of place for the problem-solvers in our community – the creators, innovators and entrepreneurs who will help us grow and compete."
"The tech hub and the larger ecosystem around it will become a place where 'creative collisions' occur, where people from different companies interact, share problems, collaborate on solutions, develop ideas and ultimately, turn those ideas into new companies," he said. "It will enable us to attract new talent and leverage that talent to its full power and potential."
An emerging force in the region's tech community is the newly established 43North Foundation, fueled by 43North's sale of some of its shares in ACV, valued at $12.5 million. Jones said the foundation, which has committed to investing in local startups, will be "one of the game changers in our community."
Jones noted the foundation traces it roots to the state's initial investment made in the 43North competition, and the benefit of 43North having an ownership stake in prize winners like ACV.
"It has now produced the ability for self-sustaining economic development in our communities," he said.
Meanwhile, over 500 people have enrolled in the Western New York Tech Skills Initiative connected to the tech hub. The program is aimed at providing in-demand tech skills for people affected by persistent unemployment and underemployment. Jones said he viewed 500 enrollments as strong, given that the programming has been only available online so far.
The goal is for the number enrolled to rise to 3,000.
Jones said M&T's planned $7.6 billion acquisition of Connecticut-based People's United Financial is moving along. Regulators must still approve the deal, and shareholder votes by the two banks still need to be held.
"We haven't set the dates yet, but they're not too far off," he said.
Matt Glynn