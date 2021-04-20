M&T's Jones says tech hub already making positive impact

M&T Bank chairman and CEO René F. Jones said the bank's tech hub is already seeing positive results, by helping to create a broader tech community.

"It’s already building momentum, with 43North, our startup competition and accelerator program, along with its portfolio of startup companies and other tech firms like Odoo, Serendipity Labs and Lighthouse Tech Services," Jones said at Tuesday's annual shareholders meeting, held virtually for the second consecutive year.

M&T's $37 million tech hub is the anchor of the revitalized Seneca One tower, under the ownership of developer Douglas Jemal. When fully staffed, M&T plans to have about 1,500 employees at the site, a mix of bankers, technologists, data scientists and others working side by side to develop new ideas.

The vast majority of M&T's nonbranch employees are still working remotely. But the bank is preparing to have a team of employees, on a voluntary basis, start working in the tech hub, probably in the next month, to test out the space, Jones said.

"I think we're going to start slowly, make sure that we continue to focus on the health and safety of our employees first," he said.