M&T's job cut plan in acquisition riles mayor of Bridgeport, Conn.

M&T Bank's plan to cut hundreds of jobs in Bridgeport, Conn., as part of its acquisition of People's United Bank isn't going over well with that city's mayor.
Mayor Joseph P. Ganim, in a letter to the Connecticut attorney general, criticized M&T's plan to cut 661 jobs at the People's United headquarters in Bridgeport. M&T has said it will convert the Bridgeport operations into a New England regional headquarters.
"What we’ve just done is created the leading commercially focused bank in the Northeast, one that focuses on small towns and mid-tier cities, and does that extremely well," said M&T Chairman and CEO Rene Jones.
"This announcement of layoffs is appalling as there was no indication of layoffs of this magnitude when city officials met with M&T Bank," Ganim wrote to state Attorney General William Tong.
"If these shocking and unexpected layoff proposals do not diminish significantly, City Finance will re-evaluate previously positive depository relationships with People's and M&T Bank," Ganim wrote. "The city's finances are in excellent condition with sizeable cash balances, but the city must work with institutions that create local jobs and opportunity."
Bridgeport has two accounts with People's United, a city spokesman said.
M&T intends to "retain customer-facing employees and we want to work together to build a bank that can do more for its customers and communities – you cannot do that without retaining customer-facing employees," Jones said.
Connecticut state Sen. Marilyn Moore, who represents Bridgeport, has requested legislative hearings about the planned job cuts, according to the Hartford Courant.
And U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said he was "deeply alarmed" about the impending cuts, and that the "reported massive layoffs dramatically threaten the livelihoods of thousands of (Connecticut) families and directly contradict statements made by the banks when announcing the merger."
Buffalo-based M&T still needs regulators' approval for the $7.6 billion, all-stock deal to be completed. Shareholders of both banks have approved the acquisition. The deal was announced in February; M&T hopes to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter.
M&T has notified Connecticut state officials that it would cut 747 jobs in that state as part of the acquisition, with 90% of the cuts coming from the Bridgeport headquarters. The job cuts are expected to start Oct. 1 and be completed in May 2022.
Job cuts are not uncommon in the wake of big bank mergers, as the acquiring bank seeks to reduce costs and eliminate employee overlap. M&T has said it will retain 80% of People's United employees, including branch and customer service employees.
M&T Bank Corp.'s acquisition of People's United Financial of Connecticut marks a major step forward for the Buffalo-based bank, as it sets the stage for further growth in an entirely new region.
M&T has tried to soften the blow for affected workers at People's United, citing the 1,500 open positions across M&T's multistate footprint.
"As we solidify our plans for the post-pandemic working environment, we intend to leverage remote and hybrid working arrangements where possible based on employee and business needs," M&T said. "People’s United employees who were impacted in the merger will be given first priority for applications for these open positions, and we will work to maximize the ability to obtain M&T employment from their existing work location. We anticipate this being a one-time shift as we work to combine the companies."
It's not just People's United employees in Connecticut who will be affected by the planned deal. M&T plans to cut 254 jobs at People's United in Vermont, according to the Vermont Department of Labor.
The highest concentrations of job cuts are 176 at People's United Williston operations center, and 51 in Brattleboro, the Vermont Department of Labor said.
And MassLive has reported that M&T plans to cut 44 jobs in Massachusetts as a result of the People's United deal.
Matt Glynn