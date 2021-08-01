M&T's job cut plan in acquisition riles mayor of Bridgeport, Conn.

And U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said he was "deeply alarmed" about the impending cuts, and that the "reported massive layoffs dramatically threaten the livelihoods of thousands of (Connecticut) families and directly contradict statements made by the banks when announcing the merger."

Buffalo-based M&T still needs regulators' approval for the $7.6 billion, all-stock deal to be completed. Shareholders of both banks have approved the acquisition. The deal was announced in February; M&T hopes to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter.

M&T has notified Connecticut state officials that it would cut 747 jobs in that state as part of the acquisition, with 90% of the cuts coming from the Bridgeport headquarters. The job cuts are expected to start Oct. 1 and be completed in May 2022.

Job cuts are not uncommon in the wake of big bank mergers, as the acquiring bank seeks to reduce costs and eliminate employee overlap. M&T has said it will retain 80% of People's United employees, including branch and customer service employees.

+2 Five takeaways on M&T's planned acquisition of People's United M&T Bank Corp.'s acquisition of People's United Financial of Connecticut marks a major step forward for the Buffalo-based bank, as it sets the stage for further growth in an entirely new region.

M&T has tried to soften the blow for affected workers at People's United, citing the 1,500 open positions across M&T's multistate footprint.