M&T wraps up $8.3 billion deal for People's United

M&T Bank Corp. has completed its $8.3 billion all-stock deal for Connecticut-based People's United Financial, which will extend M&T's presence throughout the Northeast.

M&T officially completed the deal on Saturday, after clearing the last regulatory hurdle in early March.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The value of the deal rose from $7.6 billion when it was announced in February 2021, due to the increase in M&T's stock price over the past year.

M&T plans to convert People's branches and systems to M&T's in the third quarter. People's headquarters in Bridgeport, Conn., now serves as M&T's New England regional headquarters.

"People's United is a strong strategic and cultural fit and I am truly excited about the positive impact our combined company will have in the communities we serve," said René F. Jones, M&T's chairman and CEO.

In conjunction with the acquisition, M&T is launching a five-year, $43 billion community growth plan. The package of loans and investments will touch all of M&T’s markets, including those in People’s territories.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.