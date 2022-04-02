 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M&T wraps up $8.3 billion deal for People's United
top story

M&T wraps up $8.3 billion deal for People's United

Rene F. Jones

M&T Bank chairman and CEO René Jones.

 Derek Gee / News file photo

M&T Bank Corp. has completed its $8.3 billion all-stock deal for Connecticut-based People's United Financial, which will extend M&T's presence throughout the Northeast.

M&T officially completed the deal on Saturday, after clearing the last regulatory hurdle in early March.

The value of the deal rose from $7.6 billion when it was announced in February 2021, due to the increase in M&T's stock price over the past year.

M&T plans to convert People's branches and systems to M&T's in the third quarter. People's headquarters in Bridgeport, Conn., now serves as M&T's New England regional headquarters.

"People's United is a strong strategic and cultural fit and I am truly excited about the positive impact our combined company will have in the communities we serve," said René F. Jones, M&T's chairman and CEO.

In conjunction with the acquisition, M&T is launching a five-year, $43 billion community growth plan. The package of loans and investments will touch all of M&T’s markets, including those in People’s territories.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

