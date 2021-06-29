M&T sells Syracuse building to Douglas Jemal for $7 million

M&T Bank has sold its former regional headquarters building in Syracuse to Douglas Jemal's Douglas Development for $7.16 million.
M&T and Jemal have a connection in Buffalo: The bank is the anchor tenant of the Seneca One tower, which Jemal owns.
In Syracuse, M&T relocated its Central New York regional offices to a new building. Jemal bought the 10-story building M&T vacated, with plans to turn it into apartments and retail space.
M&T said its former regional headquarters was one of Syracuse's first steel-frame structures, built in 1897.
Matt Glynn
Matt Glynn
Reporter
