M&T sells Syracuse building to Douglas Jemal for $7 million

M&T Bank has sold its former regional headquarters building in Syracuse to Douglas Jemal's Douglas Development for $7.16 million.

M&T and Jemal have a connection in Buffalo: The bank is the anchor tenant of the Seneca One tower, which Jemal owns.

In Syracuse, M&T relocated its Central New York regional offices to a new building. Jemal bought the 10-story building M&T vacated, with plans to turn it into apartments and retail space.

M&T said its former regional headquarters was one of Syracuse's first steel-frame structures, built in 1897.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.