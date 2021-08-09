M&T pledges to keep 'important presence' in Bridgeport, Connecticut, after merger

M&T Bank is "committed to maintaining an important presence" in Bridgeport, Conn., said chairman and CEO Rene F. Jones, responding to concerns raised by Connecticut elected officials about plans to eliminate hundreds of jobs there.
M&T has disclosed plans to cut 747 jobs in Connecticut – including 661 in Bridgeport – as part of acquiring People's United Bank. Connecticut officials, including Attorney General William Tong, contended the cuts were larger than he and some others had been led to believe. Tong pressed M&T and People's United executives for details.
In a written response, Jones said M&T will keep at least 1,000 jobs at what will become M&T's regional headquarters in Bridgeport within the first 12 months of the systems conversion, which is expected to take place in February 2022.
M&T has agreed to acquire Connecticut-based People's United in an all-stock deal valued at $7.6 billion. Shareholders of both banks have approved the deal, but the acquisition still needs the green light from regulators. M&T hopes to complete the deal in the fourth quarter.
M&T's planned 747 planned job cuts represent 28% of People's employees who are based in Connecticut.
"However, as alternate opportunities at M&T are identified, we expect the number of impacted employees to decrease," Jones wrote.
Jones said M&T has 1,500 open positions across its territory, and about 1,000 of those jobs are not geographically dependent. The impacted People's United employees will receive "priority consideration" for the 1,500 open jobs, Jones said. M&T pledged to provide severance and career transition assistance for employees who are not placed in other jobs with M&T after the merger.
M&T also plans to make some job cuts at People's United operations in Vermont and Massachusetts.
Tong said M&T had made a "significant public commitment" to Connecticut jobs and to Bridgeport.
"This is an important step forward after weeks of mixed messages and confusion," Tong said. "I appreciate the commitments made by M&T Bank to Bridgeport and to Connecticut in this letter, but my work is not done. I will be watching their actions closely to ensure local jobs are protected and Connecticut communities remain a priority."
