M&T pledges to keep 'important presence' in Bridgeport, Connecticut, after merger

M&T Bank Chairman and CEO René Jones talks about how he hopes the tech hub can be an asset to the community during a media tour to unveil the new space on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

M&T Bank is "committed to maintaining an important presence" in Bridgeport, Conn., said chairman and CEO Rene F. Jones, responding to concerns raised by Connecticut elected officials about plans to eliminate hundreds of jobs there.

M&T has disclosed plans to cut 747 jobs in Connecticut – including 661 in Bridgeport – as part of acquiring People's United Bank. Connecticut officials, including Attorney General William Tong, contended the cuts were larger than he and some others had been led to believe. Tong pressed M&T and People's United executives for details.

In a written response, Jones said M&T will keep at least 1,000 jobs at what will become M&T's regional headquarters in Bridgeport within the first 12 months of the systems conversion, which is expected to take place in February 2022.

M&T has agreed to acquire Connecticut-based People's United in an all-stock deal valued at $7.6 billion. Shareholders of both banks have approved the deal, but the acquisition still needs the green light from regulators. M&T hopes to complete the deal in the fourth quarter.

M&T's planned 747 planned job cuts represent 28% of People's employees who are based in Connecticut.