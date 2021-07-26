M&T plans to cut 747 jobs at People's United

M&T Bank plans to cut 747 jobs at People's United Bank as part of M&T's planned acquisition of the Connecticut-based bank, according to a filing with Connecticut state officials.

M&T notified the Connecticut Department of Labor that the cuts are expected to start Oct. 1 and be completed in May 2022.

About 90% of the job cuts will come from People's headquarters in Bridgeport, Conn., according to the filing. People's headquarters will become M&T's New England regional headquarters, once the deal is completed.

M&T said it had also issued a layoff notice in Vermont involving People’s United employees in that state. The number of planned reductions in Vermont was not immediately known.

Buffalo-based M&T described the job reductions at People’s United as part of M&T’s efforts to finalize the deal for People's United, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

“This step was taken to help ensure our new organization is structured in a way that provides the best quality service for our customers and communities,” M&T said. “We are retaining nearly 80% of People’s United employees overall, including branch and customer service employees. “