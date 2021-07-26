M&T plans to cut 747 jobs at People's United

M&T Bank plans to cut 747 jobs at People's United Bank as part of M&T's planned acquisition of the Connecticut-based bank, according to a filing with Connecticut state officials.
M&T notified the Connecticut Department of Labor that the cuts are expected to start Oct. 1 and be completed in May 2022.
About 90% of the job cuts will come from People's headquarters in Bridgeport, Conn., according to the filing. People's headquarters will become M&T's New England regional headquarters, once the deal is completed.
M&T said it had also issued a layoff notice in Vermont involving People’s United employees in that state. The number of planned reductions in Vermont was not immediately known.
Buffalo-based M&T described the job reductions at People’s United as part of M&T’s efforts to finalize the deal for People's United, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
“This step was taken to help ensure our new organization is structured in a way that provides the best quality service for our customers and communities,” M&T said. “We are retaining nearly 80% of People’s United employees overall, including branch and customer service employees. “
M&T said there are 1,500 open positions across the bank’s footprint.
“As we solidify our plans for the post-pandemic working environment, we intend to leverage remote and hybrid working arrangements where possible based on employee and business needs,” M&T said. “People’s United employees who were impacted in the merger will be given first priority for applications for these open positions, and we will work to maximize the ability to obtain M&T employment from their existing work location. We anticipate this being a one-time shift as we work to combine the companies.”
Affected employees will receive severance benefits including career transition assistance, M&T said.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut criticized the reported impending cuts on Twitter.
“These reported massive layoffs dramatically threaten the livelihoods of thousands of (Connecticut) families and directly contradict statements made by the banks when announcing the merger,” he wrote. “I am deeply alarmed.”
Blumenthal said he was “demanding additional information from the banks & considering seeking federal and state regulatory action. Bank mergers already have taken a toll on jobs & competition in (Connecticut) and nationwide.”
Shareholders of the two banks have backed the $7.6 billion, all-stock deal, but it still needs regulators' approval.
Matt Glynn