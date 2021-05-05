 Skip to main content
M&T, People's United shareholders to vote on deal
 Derek Gee/News file photo

M&T Bank and People's United Financial will each hold a special shareholders meeting on May 25 to vote on M&T's proposed acquisition of People's United.

The meetings will be conducted virtually. Shareholder approval is another step toward M&T's planned acquisition of Connecticut-based People's United in an all-stock transaction. The deal, valued at $7.6 billion, was announced in February.

M&T's acquisition of People's will also require regulators' approval in order to go through. M&T has said it hopes to complete the deal in the fourth quarter.

Matt Glynn

