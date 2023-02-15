M&T Bank, a decadeslong supporter of Shea's Performing Arts Center and the sponsor of Shea's Broadway Series, will not fund the theater's 2023-2024 season.

The decision to pull its sponsorship follows a tumultuous 2022 for the downtown theater.

"While we are proud of all we achieved together, we've decided to end our sponsorship agreement with Shea's," said M&T Bank spokeswoman Thea Pecht, when reached for comment. "The decision, while difficult, is tied to the management issues that started last summer. We're sorry it got to this point. It was not an easy decision for us."

Before his ouster as Shea's president in October, Michael Murphy was accused of creating a "toxic" work environment that included the harsh denigration of employees and fits of angry outbursts. Murphy maintained support from the board, even after an Aug. 12 letter to the board from 25 staff members expressed concerns over Murphy's continued tenure. Five board members, including Rich McCarthy, M&T's head of retail banking, resigned from the board last year. Murphy has since filed a lawsuit against Shea's.

The bank's sponsorship for the Shea's Broadway Series in 2021 was worth $140,000.

In addition to M&T's sponsorship of the Shea's Broadway Series, the bank has been a generous contributor to Shea's capital campaigns and sponsored galas. The late M&T CEO Robert Wilmers was also a major supporter.

M&T notified Shea's of its decision on Feb. 10.

Randall Best, Shea's board chairman, declined to discuss M&T's loss of support when contacted by The News, but issued a statement.

"As we approach the 100th anniversary, we are working with M&T Bank to determine the most meaningful way for them to support Shea's Performing Arts Center beyond the Broadway Series," Best said. "We appreciate the generous support M&T has provided to Shea's over the years, and look forward to future partnerships."

But Pecht said that is not occurring.

"The bank is not having discussions regarding any upcoming Shea's projects," she said.

Albert Nocciolino, Shea's producer and co-presenter, said he "respected M&T's thorough assessment of the situation and respected their decision," while expressing his gratitude for all the bank had done and holding out hope they would work together again.

"M&T has been a big part in the success of Shea's with their extraordinary support and understanding of the role that Shea's plays in the community," Nocciolino said. "We wouldn't be where we are without their support."

Bank executive Anthony Conte bonded M&T to Shea's beginning with his involvement as a volunteer and culminating in a 14-year run as Shea's CEO beginning in 2001. Conte oversaw the theater's restoration and Shea's ascent to one of the most successful touring Broadway houses in the country.

M&T is proud of that partnership, Pecht said.

"Through our 30-years together, we have helped Shea's grow from the brink of insolvency decades ago to become firmly established as one of our region's most prestigious arts organizations," Pecht said.

She held out the possibility M&T, which has given Shea's more than $4 million through the years, could resume support for the theater at a future time.

The M&T Bank Charitable Foundation, which gave $9.4 million to more than 300 nonprofit organizations across the region in 2022, is one of Western New York's most generous supporters of arts and culture. The bank also sponsors Broadway seasons in Rochester, Syracuse, Elmira and Binghamton.