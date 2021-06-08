 Skip to main content
M&T donated $35M to nonprofits last year
M&T donated $35M to nonprofits last year

M&T Bank released its first environmental, social and governance report.

M&T Bank last year contributed $34.9 million to nonprofits through corporate giving and its charitable foundation, the bank said.

The Buffalo-based bank released its first ever environmental, social and governance report, detailing its results in those categories for 2020.

M&T last year added three directors, including two women and one person of color. The bank says 40% of its board now represents diverse constituencies of race, gender or sexual orientation.

“We recognize that we need to continually strive to be better by regularly reviewing our board to make it more representative of the communities we serve,” M&T said in the report.

The report represents the “first step” in formalizing M&T’s ESG strategy, said John D’Angelo, director of M&T’s Environmental, Social and Governance office. “I am confident that our long-term commitment in this area will further enable us to meaningfully impact our customers and our communities."

