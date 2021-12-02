M&T collecting Gift of Warmth donations

M&T Bank's Gift of Warmth donation drive is collecting winter clothing at all 66 of its local branches.
New coats, hats, scarves, gloves and mittens can be donated to benefit local families in need, at M&T branches in Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
The program runs through Jan. 7. The Salvation Army will facilitate delivery of the donated goods.
M&T's drive began in 1985 and has collected nearly 40,000 winter clothing items since then.
Matt Glynn
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Matt Glynn
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.