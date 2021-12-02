 Skip to main content
M&T collecting Gift of Warmth donations
M&T Bank

M&T Bank is collecting winter clothing at its area branches.

M&T Bank's Gift of Warmth donation drive is collecting winter clothing at all 66 of its local branches.

New coats, hats, scarves, gloves and mittens can be donated to benefit local families in need, at M&T branches in Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.

The program runs through Jan. 7. The Salvation Army will facilitate delivery of the donated goods.

M&T's drive began in 1985 and has collected nearly 40,000 winter clothing items since then.

