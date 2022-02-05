Mike Wisler is such a visible figure in the local tech scene – a driving force behind M&T Bank's tech hub, the new chairman of 43North – that it's hard to believe he had to be persuaded to move here in the first place.

Wisler was working for Capital One in the Washington, D.C., area when M&T Bank recruited him to be its chief information officer. After much deliberation, Wisler accepted the offer in 2018.

Now he advocates for making Buffalo an appealing place for tech workers and other recruits, through new assets like the tech hub in Seneca One tower and playing up the region's strengths, like its cost of living and higher-education system:

Q: Buffalo's population has grown for the first time in a long time. What opportunity does that bring?

A: If you think the theory of what we're trying to accomplish is creating a place that is attractive, that's a really good sign.

Think about the attraction of companies, and what comes with that. You think about the mission that we're on with M&T and our hiring and bringing a significant amount of the more modern tech workforce, but not exclusively tech, into Buffalo. I think all those things are contributing. I think this is a place that is starting to show up on the map.

I have a theory, and I don't know how useful this theory is. On the one hand, we look at the talent war that we're in. And we stare at one of the components, which is lots of companies are so starved for talent, that you can work anywhere.

And many of us – I am definitely in this category – feel like the winners in the future are going to design teams that have the mission that we have, that are part of the community. And I think the proximity to others is going to be an important differentiator.

My theory is, I think that while locally we feel like we're losing talent, I think that we might be in this competition losing it to companies but not losing it to the region. I think folks are taking advantage of the fact that they can work from different places without the move.

I think that in the near term, that feels like a real painful thing. But I think in two to three to four years, we're going to experience this feeling that there's more talent available as we create this place that's relevant for those who might have left a company, but didn't leave the area and want to be back in that kind of community setting, the things we're building here.

I think ultimately, human beings, particularly the creative class – those of us who are solving problems that we don't know yet, who have to huddle around them in order to be most effective – are going to figure out that being in proximity to each other, being in a place that's conducive being around others who are solving the same types of problems, is a differentiator.

It's hard right now for us to maintain that conviction because of the tension that currently exists.

Q: You had to be persuaded to move here. What won you over?

A: On paper, it wasn't an obvious career move.

[While being recruited] I came up here up like six or seven times. One time I came, I didn't even tell anybody. I didn't tell [chairman and CEO] René [Jones].

I stood in the middle of Main Street in February, which is not prime recruiting season around here, and I just kind of looked around. Because I was asking myself the same question that people who cared about me were asking, which was some version of, "What are you thinking?"

And I'm looking around Main Street, in 2018 in February, and I'm like, what's going on? Why do I feel compelled to come be a part of this community? Because if you measure the things that are tangible and you can calibrate across this community, there's no bustling downtown, you don't see billboards with software companies up like you do now.

Those are the signals that, when we're trying to attract somebody who's been living and working and their experiences are those types of things, that we just weren't sending.

For me, it was about, can I go below those types of tangible-measure things?

It's like, do you want to be part of a tribe that's on a mission? Do you want to be part of something bigger than yourself? Do you see the kind of opportunity in taking the gifts and experiences that you're just lucky to have, in my case, and apply them to a different context? Is it screaming at you like, "This will immediately be applicable, and can you make a difference?"

Those were really the questions that made the difference for me. I was sitting in D.C., surrounded by tech companies and big banks and they're throwing all kinds of money around – not just for me personally, but you have at your disposal the kind of assets and wealth inside a company that can solve the biggest problems at the biggest scale in any way you want.

But an individual can't make a difference in D.C. like they can make a difference in Buffalo.

We're starting as a community being able to pull in folks who had choices just like I did. Their ledger is starting to look a little bit better because we're sending some of those signals.

Q: You talk a lot about a race for relevance. What does that mean?

A: If you think about the successful ecosystems or communities that are already on this journey, I think what you see are these concentric circles of communities.

The people at the center are the highest risk takers, the real entrepreneurs. There's a lot of volatility, there's some success, but there's a lot of losing. It's just the nature of the beast.

You've got to have that hot core and it's got to be supported by the things around it. It's got to be a place where they can find talent, it's got to be a place where they can find capital, it's got to be a place where they can create a runway for the company. But that's got to be healthy. Ours is healthy.

But around it needs to be a place that's supporting it. You need small-, medium- and large-sized institutions around it that have an appreciation for the risk and the environment that's in there. We're supporting them, bringing to bear assets that help them be successful. But there's also this kind of life cycle that happens.

There's a lot of failure in there, and that failure needs a place to go. A founder starts a company. … The majority of them don't work, they need a place to fall out and continue be able to survive.

Oftentimes, what you see in these communities is, a founder has an idea. The idea doesn't work. They have to be able to fall back into the community, go work for an M&T, go work for somebody. They'll get back to the center if the ecosystem is supportive and healthy.

Q: What about developing talent already here?

A: Four-year universities aren't going to solve that problem for us. That's not a criticism of four-year universities. We need to think about the skills that it takes to be part of a modern, technical services based company as the 21st century blue collar trade.

And we need to think about how we create talent in the same way that we think about that.

In many ways, it's staring right in front of us. We've got to think about apprenticeships, going into communities who in the technical area, are just simply underrepresented for a million different reasons, and plant those trees that are going to take a long time, but they need to be a part of this.

Matt Glynn

