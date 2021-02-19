 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
M&T Bank will give some workers paid time off to receive the Covid vaccine
0 comments

M&T Bank will give some workers paid time off to receive the Covid vaccine

Support this work for $1 a month

Some M&T Bank workers will receive paid time off to get their Covid-19 vaccinations. 

Full-time workers at the company will receive up to four hours of paid time off to get their first vaccine and another four hours to complete their vaccination with a second dose.

"The new policy is meant to ensure that employees who want to get the vaccine can do so without concern about losing pay or taking time away from work," said Julia Berchou, vice president of public relations at M&T Bank.

M&T workers also get two hours of paid time off to vote and 40 hours of paid time off per year to volunteer.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Texans line up for water as weather woes persist

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Aerial views of Richardson Olmsted Campus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News