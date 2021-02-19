M&T Bank will give some workers paid time off to receive the Covid vaccine

Some M&T Bank workers will receive paid time off to get their Covid-19 vaccinations.

Full-time workers at the company will receive up to four hours of paid time off to get their first vaccine and another four hours to complete their vaccination with a second dose.

"The new policy is meant to ensure that employees who want to get the vaccine can do so without concern about losing pay or taking time away from work," said Julia Berchou, vice president of public relations at M&T Bank.

M&T workers also get two hours of paid time off to vote and 40 hours of paid time off per year to volunteer.

