M&T Bank to move Towne Garden branch into YMCA

M&T Bank will move a branch on William Street a quarter mile down the road – into a YMCA.

The change is set to happen in October, when M&T will open a small location inside the William-Emslie Family YMCA at 585 William St., in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood. The bank will then close its longtime Towne Garden branch at 447 William St., at Jefferson Avenue.

M&T Bank will install an ATM at the YMCA location, to handle customers' cash transactions. The 400-square-foot branch inside the YMCA will be dedicated to "providing personalized financial guidance and education to help individuals manage their money and empower underserved communities to build wealth."

M&T said it gathered community input over the past several months to learn what neighborhood residents wanted from the new branch. Among what emerged was interest in access to more financial guidance, in areas such as building or rebuilding credit, buying homes, improving money management and growing small businesses or careers, M&T said.

"Embedding M&T Bank inside the neighborhood’s YMCA will create new paths to financial empowerment and allow us to provide financial education in a welcoming place that already brings our community together," said Mallory Boron, M&T's Western New York retail market manager.

M&T has operated its branch at the Towne Garden site since 1994. Two employees of the Towne Garden branch will move to the YMCA location; a third employee will take a position at another nearby branch.

Matt Glynn

