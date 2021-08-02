 Skip to main content
M&T Bank to host four lunchtime plaza concerts
M&T Plaza Events Series

M&T Bank's Plaza Event Series will return on Wednesdays in August.

 Buffalo News file photo

M&T Bank is bringing back its Plaza Event Series of lunchtime concerts this month, with a limited schedule.

M&T will host a total of four performances, on each Wednesday in August, starting this week.

The bank introduced the series in front of One M&T Plaza in 1969. Last year, M&T put the free concert series on hiatus amid the pandemic, and offered a digital-only alternative.

The schedule is: Old School B-Boys, noon Wednesday; Breakaway, noon on Aug. 11; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 18; and Beatlemagic, noon on Aug. 25.

“We didn’t want to let another summer go by without restarting the music, so our team worked quickly in a compressed timeframe to organize this shortened season,” said Lynn Waclawek, M&T Bank employee experience program manager. “We’re looking forward to bringing the full Plaza Event Series and its daily concerts back next summer.” In a typical year, the Plaza Series consists of lunchtime concerts held weekdays from June to August.

The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame will serve as co-host for the season, M&T said. The bank said the outdoor concerts will be operated in accordance with local, state and federal government requirements, including compliance with rules related to masking for unvaccinated individuals.

M&T also announced $30,000 in grant funding to Arts Services Inc., to provide direct relief to artists and support the organization’s digital transformation efforts.

Matt Glynn

