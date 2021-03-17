 Skip to main content
M&T Bank to close Falconer branch in June
M&T Bank

M&T Bank will close a branch in Falconer.

 Buffalo News file photo

M&T Bank will close one of its Chautauqua County branches.

The bank will close its location at 20 W. Main St. in Falconer on June 10, said Julia Berchou, an M&T spokeswoman. The nearest M&T branch is three miles away, at the bank's Jamestown-Southside location.

Affected employees will be given severance packages, based on tenure, and will receive opportunities to fill other positions. Two of the branch's employees are transferring to the Jamestown-Southside branch.

Matt Glynn

