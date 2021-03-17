M&T Bank to close Falconer branch in June

M&T Bank will close one of its Chautauqua County branches.
The bank will close its location at 20 W. Main St. in Falconer on June 10, said Julia Berchou, an M&T spokeswoman. The nearest M&T branch is three miles away, at the bank's Jamestown-Southside location.
Affected employees will be given severance packages, based on tenure, and will receive opportunities to fill other positions. Two of the branch's employees are transferring to the Jamestown-Southside branch.
Matt Glynn
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Matt Glynn
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today