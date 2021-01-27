M&T Bank leads nation in Paycheck Protection Program

M&T Bank is tops in the country in the Paycheck Protection Program, as measured by loan dollars.

Buffalo-based M&T ranked No. 1 among lenders in net dollars of PPP loans approved, at $718 million, according to the Small Business Administration. The agency oversees the federal program for supporting small businesses amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

M&T's total was far ahead of second-ranked Fifth Third Bank's $540 million. The figures were through last Sunday, the first week of the revived program since it was opened up to lenders of all sizes. Two other banks serving the Buffalo market were high on the list: Bank of America at No. 3 and Citizens Bank at No. 5.

M&T had 5,261 approved PPP loans, with an average size of $136,501, the SBA said.

In the Buffalo Niagara region, M&T said it has received 1,995 completed PPP applications requesting $295 million in funding for businesses employing about 44,000 people.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.