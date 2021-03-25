M&T Bank donates $417,000 toward pandemic relief

M&T Bank has donated an additional $417,000 toward Covid-19 pandemic relief efforts.
The grants are aimed at addressing issues including food security, front-line health care and racial disparities.
The latest donations are on top of $410,000 in grants that the Buffalo-based bank made last year for pandemic relief.
"Sadly, we realized that Covid is not anywhere near gone," said Shelley Drake, president of the M&T Charitable Foundation and the bank's Western New York regional president. "It's still here, so here we are a year later, everyone's still working from home and there are probably even more people suffering, more organizations suffering. It was our thought that we should try again to do the right thing and get some help out there to those who need it."
M&T isn't redirecting any funds away from its longtime nonprofit partners, and has continued to support those recipients, too, Drake said.
Drake said the first round of grants M&T made last year made a strong impact. "I think that in many cases, these organizations were not sure what they were going to do," she said. "They were desperate."
For the recipients, the funding was often unexpected, she said. "It wasn't that the hospitals were necessarily applying to us and saying, we need funding for ourselves because we're having all these issues."
The latest grants are:
• $117,000 to the Western New York Covid-19 Community Response Fund. The funds are aimed at bridging the digital divide and expanding broadband connectivity in the community, providing grants to small nonprofit service providers to provide relief across the region’s eight counties, and facilitating technology development in the nonprofit arts and culture sector.
• $100,000 to the Westminster Economic Development Initiative, to provide emergency loans and microgrants to assist small businesses in underserved neighborhoods in the City of Buffalo.
• $50,000 to the Northland Workforce Training Center, for the development of its Contract Manufacturing Enterprise, which will support the education and training of its students, help eliminate barriers to good-paying manufacturing jobs, and advance the center's vision to the East Side. M&T has provided a total of $125,000 to the Contract Manufacturing Enterprise project.
• $25,000 each to four of the region’s leading hospital systems: Erie County Medical Center, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Kaleida Health and Catholic Health, to address emerging needs on the front lines.
• $50,000 to FeedMore WNY to combat rising levels of food insecurity.
In 2020, M&T provided about $9.75 million in charitable funding to organizations across Western New York.
Matt Glynn