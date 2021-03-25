M&T Bank donates $417,000 toward pandemic relief

M&T Bank has donated an additional $417,000 toward Covid-19 pandemic relief efforts.

The grants are aimed at addressing issues including food security, front-line health care and racial disparities.

The latest donations are on top of $410,000 in grants that the Buffalo-based bank made last year for pandemic relief.

"Sadly, we realized that Covid is not anywhere near gone," said Shelley Drake, president of the M&T Charitable Foundation and the bank's Western New York regional president. "It's still here, so here we are a year later, everyone's still working from home and there are probably even more people suffering, more organizations suffering. It was our thought that we should try again to do the right thing and get some help out there to those who need it."

M&T isn't redirecting any funds away from its longtime nonprofit partners, and has continued to support those recipients, too, Drake said.

Drake said the first round of grants M&T made last year made a strong impact. "I think that in many cases, these organizations were not sure what they were going to do," she said. "They were desperate."