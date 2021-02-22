M&T agrees to buy Connecticut bank to create nation's 11th largest bank

M&T Bank Corp. said Monday that it would acquire People's United Financial of Connecticut in a $7.6 billion all-stock deal that creates the nation's 11th-largest commercial bank and would make the Buffalo-based banking company a major force in New England.
The deal – M&T's first since 2015 – creates a banking giant with more than $200 billion in assets, including more than 1,135 branches and 2,000 ATMs stretching from Maine to Virginia and the District of Columbia. That's ahead of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. in branches, and just behind Bank of America Corp.
M&T will be the leading "community-focused" commercial bank in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, with a top-three deposit market share in most of its largest local markets, and a focus on small and mid-sized cities. Yet it also will incorporate five of the nation's largest metropolitan areas - New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. – and covers a geographic area that holds 20% of the nation's population and generates 25% of its gross domestic product.
The new bank will have $142.4 billion in loans and $171.9 billion in deposits, with $8 billion in combined revenues and $2.18 billion in combined operating income.
Notably, the entire franchise will still be highly concentrated and dense, with a radius of only 300 miles from the center to the farthest points. The distance from Buffalo to Boston, from Boston to Baltimore and from Baltimore to Buffalo is about a seven-hour drive in all three cases.
"In People's United, we have found a partner with an equally long history of serving and supporting customers, businesses and communities," said René Jones, chairman and chief executive officer of M&T, who will retain that role. "Combining our common legacies and our complementary footprints will strengthen our ability to serve our communities and customers, and provide solutions that make a difference in people's lives. I am incredibly excited about this opportunity and look forward to welcoming new customers and team members to our M&T family."
Founded in 1842, People's was long a depositor-owned mutual savings bank until a partial conversion to stock in 1988 and full conversion in 2007, when it also acquired Vermont-based Chittenden Corp. It's now the largest independent bank based in New England, with 419 branches, $63 billion in assets, $44 billion in loans and $52 billion in deposits in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and New York. It has 710,000 retail customers.
Just over half of its deposits are from Connecticut, where it's the No. 2 bank. It's also No. 1 in Vermont and No. 5 in New Hampshire. And like M&T, it's known for a conservative banking culture, a long history of strong risk management and credit quality, a diversified loan portfolio with 75% of its loans equally split between business and commercial real estate loans, and a strong base of core or low-cost customer deposits.
Officials noted that the acquisition not only expands M&T's geography and customer base, but brings it a well-backed commercial real estate portfolio that will reduce M&T's exposure to construction loans, hotels and the New York City market. M&T has the No. 1 or 2 market share in seven of its top 10 markets.
It also combines two highly profitable and efficient companies compared to their regional peers. And it leverages M&T's extensive recent investments in technology, including plans for a technology hub with 1,500 employees at Seneca One tower, which gives the bank the capacity to easily handle such an expansion.
"This gives us the opportunity to expand our work around the tech hub, all the new and modern capabilities we’ve brought over the last two years, and expand that to their customer base," Jones said in an interview with The Buffalo News. "You have to have a long view, that you’re going to be able to leverage those investments. That’s exactly what’s happening. It’s another win for Buffalo in terms of our ability to have a strong employer with multiple opportunities to serve a broader customer base."
M&T also gains People's national strength in equipment financing and mortgage warehouse lending, adding to its own capabilities and strengths that it brings to the New England markets in wealth management, treasury management, cash management and debt capital markets.
That offers abundant opportunities for growth through providing more products and services to customers, as well as by adding clients and extending the market even further, particularly in Massachusetts. People's ranks 8th in metro Boston, and it has no branches in Rhode Island.
“We’re going to work really hard to introduce ourselves across the five states of New England so that people really understand what our values are,” Jones said. “We think our ability to gain market share and scale is much enhanced. We can get there at a much faster pace than if we tried to achieve that endeavor on our own. There’s tremendous opportunity to achieve market share in New England.”
The new bank's corporate headquarters will remain in Buffalo but it will have a new regional headquarters in Bridgeport, Conn., similar to what M&T has had in Baltimore since its 2003 acquisition of Allfirst Financial. People's United Chairman and CEO Jack Barnes, Senior Executive Vice President Kirk Walters and three other current directors at People's will join M&T's board of directors. Key members of corporate management and community leadership will stay on.
Both banks have strong records of community support. M&T has donated $263.7 million to over 2,800 nonprofits across eight states and the District of Columbia in the past 10 years, and has earned an "outstanding" rating from regulators under the Community Reinvestment Act since 1982. People's, which has two charitable foundations, has granted $40 million to nonprofits since 2007. And M&T said it plans to spend $90 million through the foundations to support charities in People's markets.
"M&T is a like-minded partner that shares our culture of supporting communities by focusing on building meaningful relationships and providing personalized products, services and local market expertise to customers, while building on our legacy of excellence in service," said Barnes of People's. "The merger extends our reach by providing customers access to a larger banking network and an expanded array of services. I am confident our shared community banking philosophies will provide significant long-term value for our shareholders, employees and loyal customers."
Jones said the deal stemmed from a long relationship between he and Barnes that culminated in conversations last fall and especially in December over the potential benefits of a merger. While People's did not need to sell, the two executives concluded that they could grow faster together than either could on their own.
"This was a negotiated transaction," Jones said. "Over the last year or so, as we began to talk about the challenges we both faced in serving our customers, it just sort of emerged in December as a topic we wanted to consider."
The deal is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, but is expected to close in the fourth quarter, with the systems and computer conversions taking place in the first quarter of 2022.
Terms of the deal call for People's United shareholders to receive 0.118 shares of M&T stock for each of their shares, with M&T stockholders owning 72% of the combined company and People's shareholders owning the rest. At a price of $17.70 per share, it's a 13 percent premium to People's United's closing price on Friday.
Officials said the combination will strengthen M&T's already strong profitability. The deal is expected to add to M&T's book value per share or net worth immediately upon completion, and will increase earnings per share by 5% to 6% in the first year and by more than 10% to 12% by 2023. It also exceeds M&T's standard of an 18 percent return on investment.
More than 200 M&T employees and 15 consultants reviewed over 3,000 documents and 2,000 loans as part of due diligence for the merger, which is M&T's 25th over the last 35 years.
M&T expects to cut about $330 million in costs from the deal, or about 27% of People's total expenses, but M&T executives said the geographic overlap is minimal and they don't plan to cut People's "customer-facing" employees, such as at branches, so most of the reductions would come in back-office areas. M&T also expects $740 million in one-time merger costs.
"It’s a market extension deal," Jones said. "We think this is more of a growth story than an expense-save issue."