M&T agrees to buy Connecticut bank to create nation's 11th largest bank

That offers abundant opportunities for growth through providing more products and services to customers, as well as by adding clients and extending the market even further, particularly in Massachusetts. People's ranks 8th in metro Boston, and it has no branches in Rhode Island.

“We’re going to work really hard to introduce ourselves across the five states of New England so that people really understand what our values are,” Jones said. “We think our ability to gain market share and scale is much enhanced. We can get there at a much faster pace than if we tried to achieve that endeavor on our own. There’s tremendous opportunity to achieve market share in New England.”

The new bank's corporate headquarters will remain in Buffalo but it will have a new regional headquarters in Bridgeport, Conn., similar to what M&T has had in Baltimore since its 2003 acquisition of Allfirst Financial. People's United Chairman and CEO Jack Barnes, Senior Executive Vice President Kirk Walters and three other current directors at People's will join M&T's board of directors. Key members of corporate management and community leadership will stay on.