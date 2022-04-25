M&T about halfway to hiring goal of 1,000 technologists

M&T Bank is about halfway to its goal of hiring 1,000 technologists in the Buffalo area, said Rene F. Jones, the bank's chairman and CEO.

M&T announced the ambitious hiring goal three years ago, just before revealing Seneca One tower as where it would establish its "tech hub," to promote innovation and collaboration.

Jones, in remarks after Monday's annual shareholders meeting, said the bank is hiring tech talent from outside Buffalo, from universities the bank has targeted, and now, from underserved populations in Buffalo, too. "That's just kicking off," he said.

The recruiting continued through the pandemic. And M&T is pushing back at the trend nationally for tech work to remain remote.

Only a small percentage of the people M&T is hiring for tech jobs are workers who will remain based outside the region, Jones said.

"We really want to have our technologists in one location," he said. "Our preference would be to recruit people to come in and sort of stake their ground and raise their families here."

The tech hub, a catalyst of Seneca One's revival, is itself becoming a busier place, Jones said.

About 20% to 25% of M&T employees with jobs at the tech hub are in the office on a five-day rolling average, and on peak days the figure is as high as 45% to 50%, he said.

"That's a nice progress, and people are making those decisions on their own," Jones said. M&T has asked its non-branch employees to come into the office at least one day a week.

Jones said he's encouraged to see more events happening at the tower, too. "There always is some activity over there which I think is going to get us to the right place," he said. "It should be interesting this summer."

Jones weighed in on other topics about M&T and the economy:

How acquiring People's United Financial might affect employment at M&T's Buffalo operations: "I won't get into specifics, but I think that anytime that we expand, because we have such a large workforce here and a lot of our centralized functions are here, it ends up creating jobs over time," Jones said.

The $8.4 billion People's deal turned M&T into the nation's 11th largest bank and extends M&T's presence throughout New England. Jones said M&T aims to grow its customer base in that region, beyond just adding the customer base it acquired through People's, which could lead to more jobs back at its home base.

M&T plans to convert People's branches and systems to M&T's over Labor Day weekend.

Remaining a community bank while growing ever larger: "America needs community banks," Jones said. "They play a central role, a different role from the largest banks. But community banks also need scale."

That scale is necessary to keep pace with technology and provide customers with the services they need, Jones said.

The effect of rising interest rates: "I think you've got to step back a bit," he said. "The rising interest rates is the remedy. The real danger is inflation. Particularly because with inflation, the people who get hit the hardest are people who have to pay more for their food, their groceries and their transportation, who might not have a job to get a wage increase."

The $43 billion community growth plan M&T is kicking off: M&T met with 300 community organizations in all of its territories, to figure out the best use of those investments. "You saw the needs in Western New York were different than a need that might be in Baltimore or Bridgeport (Conn.)," Jones said.

The Western New York economy: "I think we're a microcosm of what you're seeing out there," Jones said. "I think that while people and businesses seem to be very healthy, they wish they could hire more, they wish they could free up the supply chains."

