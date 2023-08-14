Kareem Ameen was walking to a barber shop when he got a text message from a photographer friend Monday, asking him to come say hello outside the Lyndon Baines Johnson Apartments at Main Street and Humboldt Parkway.

"I saw the crane and thought they needed to put something up here, that's cool," Ameen said as he approached a 10-story mural now filling the southeast facade.

Then the neighborhood resident saw something else as he got closer: himself.

Unbeknownst to him, artist Aaron Li-Hill included Ameen in the mural of people who live in the apartments and nearby neighborhood, using photos taken by photographer Patrick Cray.

"More than being on the wall, to be considered, to be thought about, is a blessing," Ameen said, still stunned to see himself with the likenesses of several others and feeling the weight of the recognition. "It makes me want to be better and keep working on myself."

The mural by Li-Hill, publicly unveiled to the LBJ community Monday, will be completed Wednesday, Li-Hill's 12th and last day of painting.

It is his and the Buffalo AKG Art Museum's Public Art Initiative's biggest mural to date, and the first to appear on a Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority building.

The mural was devised by the Buffalo AKG team and LBJ's mostly senior and disabled residents during the past two years.

"It means the world to me," said Mary Wood, a resident for 26 years, who at 93 is the oldest person whose likeness is on the mural. "I'm so happy. I'll probably be gone, but this will still be up."

The youngest person to appear is Ivory Jordan, 6.

"It's a beautiful picture," said Erma Ecford, a former president of the Resident Council who is among those featured. "I feel like they have captured something I have never seen in myself."

Aaron Ott, curator of public art at the AKG, had hoped to work with Li-Hill shortly after he began working at the museum 10 years ago. But doing so proved elusive: Li-Hill, a Canadian and American citizen living in Brooklyn at the time, moved to Berlin and presently resides in London. The pandemic added to the delay, but it was a wait well worth it, Ott said.

The mural's concept and design, Li-Hill said, were influenced by the destruction of the grand Frederick Law Olmsted-designed Humboldt Parkway to make way for a highway more than a half-century earlier.

"The concept is really about creating community and putting a flag in the ground that we're still here, and that we're resilient amid these divisions," Li-Hill said.

Bow and Arrow, a Native American who lives at the LBJ Apartments, is pictured at the top of the mural to show the land's original inhabitants "as a symbol of resilience through that endurance, and an endurance through oppression for all minorities."

The biggest challenge to painting the mural, Li-Hill said, were slats in the concrete wall that prevented continuous paint strokes.

Photos taken of apartments and other community residents by Cray, who grew up in the Humboldt Parkway and Hamlin Park area, were used as source material for the mural.

The project held special meaning for the photographer.

"It's one of my favorite buildings, and always when I was a kid I thought it would be really cool to have something on there," Cray said. "Now there's something on there, and it's actually my work. It's really crazy to think this is going to be here forever."

Resident Kevin Barnes said it was "magnificent" to have living people featured in the mural.

"It's good to recognize those who came before, but this is a mural of the living, not the dead, and it gives you an input of the variety of life that's going on in the building today," Barnes said.

Jordan Dockery, Barnes' daughter, thought the decision to spend money on the mural when it could have gone toward addressing problems inside the building showed misplaced priorities.

"It's a nice piece of art, but why put all that beautiful art on a building that's struggling, with people who are struggling inside of it as well?" she said.

No BMHA money was involved in the project. Erie County, the City of Buffalo and the Buffalo AKG covered the cost for the mural.

The public art team attended six meetings of the LBJ's Resident Council and returned often to help forge with the residents a shared vision for the mural.

Janne Siren, the museum's director, said he hopes this is the start of something new.

"It is my sincere hope that the project marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between the Buffalo AKG, BMHA and residents of public housing throughout Buffalo," Siren said.

Gillian Brown, BMHA's executive director, said the authority was honored to have an artist of Hill's caliber create the mural, and grateful to the Buffalo AKG's public art staff for its engagement with residents "and giving them a sense of ownership of the building and letting them design it."