Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she hasn't been interviewed in Cuomo probe

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has not been interviewed as part of the state attorney general's investigation into alleged sexual harassment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Hochul spoke to reporters on Friday following an appearance at KSL Biomedical in Amherst.
The New York Times reported that Cuomo is expected to be questioned on Saturday by investigators from the state Attorney General's Office.
Asked about that, Hochul said: "This is a normal part of it. It's not unexpected and like all New Yorkers, we'll await the results."
Hochul also declined to comment on the future of Cuomo's political viability.
"We are in the throes of an investigation, which has been ongoing," Hochul said. "There are multiple investigations, and it's still very early in the process to make any conclusions as to political viability."
As the allegations against Cuomo snowballed in February and March, he faced mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to resign, or at least temporarily step aside while the attorney general's appointed counsel investigated the matter. A majority of the state's 19 Democratic congressional representatives, and the state's two senators, joined a chorus of Albany lawmakers from both parties calling for Cuomo to step down.
Hochul, who has made combating workplace sexual harassment and sexual assaults on college campuses a signature issue during her political career, has rarely spoken publicly on the allegations against Cuomo. She did not offer a full-throated defense of her boss, nor did she join the calls for his resignation. Instead, she released a statement in February supporting the attorney general's investigation.
"Everyone deserves to have their voice heard and taken seriously. I support an independent review,” Hochul said in a statement Feb. 27, several days after the first allegations against Cuomo were made public.
Since then, Hochul has maintained her typically robust public schedule, crisscrossing the Empire State to promote vaccinations and the economic recovery from the pandemic. Hochul's public events were, more often than not, held virtually until recent months.
Matt Glynn