Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she hasn't been interviewed in Cuomo probe

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has not been interviewed as part of the state attorney general's investigation into alleged sexual harassment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Hochul spoke to reporters on Friday following an appearance at KSL Biomedical in Amherst.

The New York Times reported that Cuomo is expected to be questioned on Saturday by investigators from the state Attorney General's Office.

Asked about that, Hochul said: "This is a normal part of it. It's not unexpected and like all New Yorkers, we'll await the results."

Hochul also declined to comment on the future of Cuomo's political viability.

"We are in the throes of an investigation, which has been ongoing," Hochul said. "There are multiple investigations, and it's still very early in the process to make any conclusions as to political viability."