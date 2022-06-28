Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado wins Democratic primary

Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, on the job for just one month, scored a resounding victory in Tuesday's Democratic primary for the state's No. 2 post, based on unofficial results.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's appointee, who emphasized his ability to partner with the governor, had more than twice as many votes as his nearest challenger in the three-way race.

He comfortably defeated his strongest competitor Ana María Archila, backed by progressives and running mate of New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, along with Diana Reyna, running mate of Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-Long Island.

Taking the stage in Manhattan at his joint victory party with Hochul to the strains of "Empire State of Mind," Delgado told the crowd it's crucial for New York to take the lead on national issues like ensuring access to abortion.

“New York has always been ahead of the national curve, setting the pace," he said, adding, "For much of what ails our country, we have the (cure) right here in the Empire State."

He also thanked his opponents, saying New York is "fortunate to have them in public life."

With Hochul cruising to an expected victory Tuesday, attention leading up to the primary had focused on a lieutenant governor’s race that was anticipated to be more competitive. However, Archila never got more than 30% of the vote as the night went on and the Associated Press projected Delgado's win at 9:50 p.m.

It was a key decision for voters because the lieutenant governor has moved up to the top job twice in the past 14 years.

Three Democrats were running, all based in New York City or its northern suburbs, and all seeking to become the first person of Latino or Latina heritage elected to statewide office in New York.

The contenders were each linked to a different candidate for governor, but in New York primaries, they are elected separately.

This presented the possibility that Hochul could win her primary but have to run in November – and govern – with a lieutenant governor who didn’t fully support her agenda.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Delgado had a significant financial advantage and the Democratic Party endorsement.

But he had served as Hochul's second-in-command only since May and had just a few weeks to dive into a race his opponents have run since 2021.

The Schenectady native is an attorney who won election to the House of Representatives in 2018 and again in 2020, representing a Hudson Valley district. He lives in Dutchess County and describes himself as Afro-Latino.

Delgado left Congress to accept an appointment as lieutenant governor after Hochul's first choice for the job, Brian Benjamin, resigned in April shortly after his indictment on federal bribery charges.

Given the late timing, Hochul had to press the Legislature to change state law to get Delgado's name on the ballot.

Delgado came under scrutiny in the campaign for his attendance at a White House holiday party, during a period when the House was considering impeaching then-President Trump, and for his vote to increase funding for federal operations at the southern border.

Also, a national super PAC, largely funded by the founder of a cryptocurrency exchange, moved $1 million into a committee able to spend on races in New York, notably on Delgado's behalf.

Election observers viewed Archila as Delgado's strongest rival in the race.

She was backed by the Working Families Party and other progressive organizations and political figures such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-Bronx.

Archila, who was born in Colombia and lives in Brooklyn, is a longtime activist who co-founded Make the Road NY, an immigrant-rights organization.

The third candidate, Reyna, is a first generation Dominican-American and a Brooklyn resident who served 12 years in the New York City Council.

In the general election, Delgado will run with Hochul on a joint ticket.

There was no Republican primary for lieutenant governor, with Alison Esposito running unopposed for the nomination.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.