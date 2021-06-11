 Skip to main content
LPNs, maintenance workers at Niagara Falls nursing home OK new contract
Schoellkopf nursing home

Nancy Kenney, left, visits her husband of 35 years, Ken Kenney, for the first time in a year on March 4, 2021, at Schoellkopf Health Center in Niagara Falls. 

 Photo courtesy of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Licensed practical nurses and service and maintenance employees at Schoellkopf Health Center have ratified a new contract, including three years of pay raises.

The 71 workers covered by the contract are members of Local 1199, Service Employees International Union, United Healthcare Workers East. Schoellkopf is a 120-bed nursing home owned and operated by Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

The raises are 2% this year, 2% in 2022 and 2.25% in 2023.

The employees voted on the new contract on Tuesday, said Andrea Gray, director of special events and donor relations for Memorial Medical Center.

