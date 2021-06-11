LPNs, maintenance workers at Niagara Falls nursing home OK new contract

Licensed practical nurses and service and maintenance employees at Schoellkopf Health Center have ratified a new contract, including three years of pay raises.
The 71 workers covered by the contract are members of Local 1199, Service Employees International Union, United Healthcare Workers East. Schoellkopf is a 120-bed nursing home owned and operated by Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
The raises are 2% this year, 2% in 2022 and 2.25% in 2023.
The employees voted on the new contract on Tuesday, said Andrea Gray, director of special events and donor relations for Memorial Medical Center.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.