'Love, Cincinnati': Ohio man leaves 'perfectly good table to break' for Bills fans in OP

An Ohio man visiting Niagara Falls as part of a cross-country escapade to celebrate his 40th birthday left a gift in front of the Buffalo Bills store early Thursday: a brand-new folding table scrawled with a message to Bills Mafia.

"We are sending you air hugs & a perfectly good table to break," Greg Insco wrote. "Love, Cincinnati."

The table was found by Bills store employees as they showed up for work. They shared an image of it on Twitter.

Insco included his gift-giving in a YouTube video about his visit to Niagara Falls. The video was the third in his "40 things for my 40th" series that began with a video posted Tuesday.

In his first video, which featured a trip to Michigan, Insco showed himself inside a Buffalo Wild Wings watching the "Monday Night Football" game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, during which Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Insco, in the video about his Falls video, said he had a "heavy heart" ever since he saw Hamlin collapse on the field.

In the video, in which he also delivers a recap of his exchange with a Canadian customs as he crossed into Canada, Insco shows a stop he made stateside at a Home Depot store, where he bought the table.

He is shown driving across Grand Island and south to Orchard Park.

The video ends with a shot of the table standing up against the Bills store's entrance.

Insco works as a zumba dance class instructor, according to his website.

In 2021, according to Local 12 in Cincinnati, Insco set out to walk across the country for the second time, with his goal of getting a spot on the reality-competition television show, "Survivor."

Here's the video of the table delivery. The portion involving the table starts at 4:09.