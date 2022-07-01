Louis Ciminelli could be released in wake of Supreme Court decision

WASHINGTON – Louis P. Ciminelli and others imprisoned in the "Buffalo Billion" case could be released from custody soon if the judge who presided over their trial agrees that should happen in light of the Supreme Court's decision to hear their appeals.

Supreme Court to hear appeal of Louis Ciminelli's 'Buffalo Billion' case Ciminelli and other defendants convicted in the fraud case argue that their convictions should be overturned because they're based on an incorrect reading of the law governing such cases.

A lawyer for Ciminelli, Michael C. Miller, sent a letter to U.S. District Court Judge Valerie Caproni on Friday asking that Ciminelli and the others imprisoned in the case be released. The others convicted in the case are former SUNY Polytechnic Institute head Alain Kaloyeros and Syracuse businessmen Steven Aiello and Joseph Gerardi.

Most notably, "after consultation, counsel for the government has given the government’s consent to release on bail defendants Kaloyeros, Aiello, Gerardi and Ciminelli," Miller said in his letter to the judge. "In addition, the government has stated it does not object to the defendants not being required to post any cash as a condition of release."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website, Ciminelli remained incarcerated as of Friday evening at the United States Prison in Tucson, Ariz. He was imprisoned there in February and is scheduled to be released on Jan. 5, 2024.

In the letter, Miller argued that Ciminelli and the other defendants should be released in light of the Supreme Court's announcement Tuesday that it would hear their appeal during the court's next term, which starts in October.

The Supreme Court will review the validity of the legal theory under which Ciminelli and the other defendants were convicted. That "right to control" theory says that suspects are guilty of fraud if they deliberately withhold important financial information from their business partners, even if there is no clear evidence that they benefited from that action.

"The Supreme Court’s grants of certiorari to review these questions necessarily establishes that they are substantial questions, which if resolved favorably to the defendants will result in reversal of their convictions," Miller said.

If the judge were to agree to release Ciminelli and the other defendants in the case pending their appeal, she also could release the defendant in another related case: Joseph Percoco, a former aide to then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Percoco was sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted of three felonies in connection with $35,000 he took from a Syracuse-area developer. He is currently in a halfway house.

The Supreme Court also agreed to hear Percoco's appeal, which argues that his conviction was based on a separate faulty legal theory.

Percoco was convicted under the theory of "honest services" fraud, which says people are guilty of fraud when they take bribes, thereby violating their fiduciary duty even if they are not government employees at the time. Percoco's lawyers argue that theory of fraud applies only to public officials, not someone like Percoco, who was Cuomo's campaign manager at the time but did not work for the state government.

