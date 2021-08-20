Louie's Foot Long Hot Dogs reopening April 1 – and that's no joke

Fans of loganberry iced tea, curly-Q fries and charcoal-broiled, foot-long hot dogs have reason to cheer:
Angelo Turco has changed his mind.
Three months after Turco abruptly shuttered Louie's Foot Long Hot Dogs, the Town of Tonawanda culinary landmark owned by his family since 1951, he told The Buffalo News he's reached a deal with a new business partner to reopen it next spring – on April Fools' Day, no less.
Turco's cousin Aaron LaMarca will take over day-to-day operations while Turco and his sister Debbie Lopian train him in the "Louie's way" and help out at the restaurant for at least the next year or two, Turco told The Buffalo News on Thursday.
"I'm going to slip out of retirement for a little bit. Next spring, I'll be back behind the counter," Turco said. "We're going to make the transition as seamless as possible. We're going to carry on business as usual."
LaMarca said he reached out to Turco after reading about the restaurant's closing in The News in May. He said he'll do his best to maintain the familial atmosphere and high standards of food quality and customer service for which Louie's is known.
"I'm not going to go in there right away and try to reinvent a wheel that's been 70 years in the making," LaMarca said in an interview.
Louie's Foot Long Hot Dogs – not to be confused with the unrelated Louie's Texas Red Hots – was started by Louis Turco, Angelo and Debbie's father. It grew to include several additional locations over the years before consolidating back to the main site at 69 Grand Island Blvd., at the foot of Sheridan Drive near the on- and off-ramps to the 190.
Louis Turco, who died in 2013, claimed to have invented the foot-long hot dog and Louie's was known for numerous food and drink innovations over the years, such as the loganberry iced tea and some creative milkshake flavor combinations.
The restaurant, open from April to November, had a loyal customer base. But recently Turco and Lopian had felt more of the strain of running the business and, as they aged, they worried about who would take over from them.
Neither has children and their other siblings and nieces and nephews weren't interested in running Louie's.
Turco, 57, did not open Louie's last year because of Covid-19. After briefly considering closing for good this past winter he decided to reopen for 2021, Louie's 70th anniversary season.
Business this spring was brisk, Turco and Lopian said, and the restaurant struggled to keep up with the crowds. This became harder still when employees would fail to show up for their scheduled shifts, Turco said, leaving the two siblings alone at times to run the restaurant.
Support Local Journalism
Further, an acquaintance who had expressed interest in taking over the restaurant bailed on Turco. That's why Turco, after a particularly brutal day at the restaurant, reluctantly called it quits on May 17.
However, after The News reported on Louie's closing, a raft of people reached out to Turco to express interest in keeping the place going or acquiring the rights to the name – LaMarca included.
"I went to Florida," said Turco, who spends the offseason in the Sunshine State, "and I kept thinking of my dad and the customers. And I couldn't walk away. I couldn't do it. My heart is attached to this business."
Over the weeks and months that followed, occasionally over coffee and biscotti, Turco and LaMarca talked about what a business arrangement would look like.
Thursday morning, they finalized a deal that has LaMarca joining Turco as a partner in the business. Turco, for his part, agreed to stay on for at least the next year, possibly two, to guide LaMarca through every part of running the restaurant.
"It's going to be like we never closed," Turco said.
After five years, if things go well, Turco can opt to sell the rest of the business and the Sheridan Drive property to LaMarca, with the full rights to use Louie's name passing to LaMarca upon Turco's death.
Turco said he's ready to get back to work in the spring and he's looking forward, with LaMarca handling more of the day-to-day grind, to having the time to work on new business deals such as selling Louie's Texas red hot sauce or loganberry iced tea at grocery stores.
And both partners said, once they get the restaurant reopened, expansion to another location or the launch of a food truck are possibilities.
"I'm not going to overextend," LaMarca said. "I'm taking baby steps with him."
LaMarca has had varied career experiences, from selling cars and liquor to teaching at SUNY Erie Community College. He's also a partner in the Bocce Club Pizza location on Hertel Avenue.
He said he's not going to mess with the menu, the made-from-scratch quality and other elements that made Louie's popular.
"He cuts those curly-Q fries every morning. I'm going to continue to do that," LaMarca said.
The family feeling Louis Turco instilled from the beginning also will remain, said LaMarca, who recalled the founder's fondness for greeting everyone who came into the restaurant as "cuz."
Turco is re-energized at the prospect of working with a relative to revive the restaurant that carries his father's name, three months after prematurely turning off the grill.