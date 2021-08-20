Louie's Foot Long Hot Dogs reopening April 1 – and that's no joke

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Further, an acquaintance who had expressed interest in taking over the restaurant bailed on Turco. That's why Turco, after a particularly brutal day at the restaurant, reluctantly called it quits on May 17.

However, after The News reported on Louie's closing, a raft of people reached out to Turco to express interest in keeping the place going or acquiring the rights to the name – LaMarca included.

"I went to Florida," said Turco, who spends the offseason in the Sunshine State, "and I kept thinking of my dad and the customers. And I couldn't walk away. I couldn't do it. My heart is attached to this business."

Over the weeks and months that followed, occasionally over coffee and biscotti, Turco and LaMarca talked about what a business arrangement would look like.

Thursday morning, they finalized a deal that has LaMarca joining Turco as a partner in the business. Turco, for his part, agreed to stay on for at least the next year, possibly two, to guide LaMarca through every part of running the restaurant.

"It's going to be like we never closed," Turco said.