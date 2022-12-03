 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lotto ticket worth $87,982 sold in Niagara County

  Updated
The winning ticket for the $87,982 second prize in the Lotto drawing on Wednesday was sold in Niagara County, New York Lottery officials announced.

The ticket was purchased at the Rite Aid Pharmacy at 214 Lockport St., Youngstown. There was no first prize winner, lottery officials said.

Winning numbers for Wednesday's Lotto drawing were 4, 15, 32, 39, 41 and 57, with bonus number 8. The second prize winner matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number.

New York Lotto drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday evening. To win, players must match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59, plus the bonus number.

