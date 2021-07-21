Lottery for $500 monthly checks part of proposal for Buffalo's stimulus spending

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“This is a working piece, and from what ultimately is proposed by the mayor may include some of this, not include some of this so it’s very flexible,” Feroleto said.

A special session of the Council may be called in August to ratify the plan before it is submitted to the federal government on Aug. 31, Pridgen said. The Council's scheduled recess is in August.

Half of Buffalo’s stimulus windfall arrived last month. The second payment is expected to come next year. All of the funds must be spent within the next four years.

The two-year income assistance program would be funded at $10 million each year. Recipient households also would be eligible for enhanced job placement assistance from the Buffalo Employment Training Center and financial counseling from a nonprofit service. Similar programs are being tried in other cities across the nation with high rates of success of promoting employment and fostering stronger economies in low-income neighborhoods by helping close the wealth gap, according to the proposal.

It’s being done in Stockton, Calif., and Seattle, according to the Brown administration.

The mayor's proposal identifies 27 other funding ideas that would be provided in two allotments totaling $165 million the first year and $163.42 million the next year.