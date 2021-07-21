Lottery for $500 monthly checks part of proposal for Buffalo's stimulus spending

The prize would be $500 a month for two years, with 1,600 winners picked by chance, for a total payout of $20 million.
But this isn't the newest game from the New York Lottery.
Rather, it could be part of the American Rescue Plan.
The money would go to 1,600 low-income households in Buffalo – selected by a lottery.
Here are the highlights of Mayor Byron Brown's proposal for spending some $328 million in federal stimulus aid.
The "income assistance program" is one of 28 ways Mayor Byron Brown has recommended spending more than $328 million in federal stimulus aid to the city over two years.
Delaware Council Member Joel P. Feroleto said he wants to learn more about the lottery system and would like to explore more programs that can assist working parents with day care.
"I would like to hear more information about the lottery system, which would give people $500 payments, but I also hear a lot of concerns from low-income working parents about the struggles they have with affordable day care. That is something I would like to see looking into," he said.
Brown's American Rescue Plan spending proposal will be discussed at the Common Council’s Finance Committee meeting Tuesday. It'll be revised through ongoing discussions with the public and the Common Council, Brown said.
It may be amended as the Council and administration “hopefully and prayerfully” work together to produce a final document, Council President Darius G. Pridgen said.
“This is a working piece, and from what ultimately is proposed by the mayor may include some of this, not include some of this so it’s very flexible,” Feroleto said.
A special session of the Council may be called in August to ratify the plan before it is submitted to the federal government on Aug. 31, Pridgen said. The Council's scheduled recess is in August.
Half of Buffalo’s stimulus windfall arrived last month. The second payment is expected to come next year. All of the funds must be spent within the next four years.
The two-year income assistance program would be funded at $10 million each year. Recipient households also would be eligible for enhanced job placement assistance from the Buffalo Employment Training Center and financial counseling from a nonprofit service. Similar programs are being tried in other cities across the nation with high rates of success of promoting employment and fostering stronger economies in low-income neighborhoods by helping close the wealth gap, according to the proposal.
It’s being done in Stockton, Calif., and Seattle, according to the Brown administration.
The mayor's proposal identifies 27 other funding ideas that would be provided in two allotments totaling $165 million the first year and $163.42 million the next year.
The largest portion – $100 million spread over two years – would replace lost revenue spanning the city’s 2019-20 and 2021-22 fiscal years. Lost revenue includes sales tax, parking and permits and inspections revenue, user fees, public auction proceeds and income from special events.
Another of the larger proposed allocations includes a sewer and water infrastructure buildout program. It calls for spending $40 million dollars to improve the efficiency, quality and service of systems throughout the city, according to the proposal. The funds would be used to include sewer and water infrastructure as part of the city’s ongoing transportation infrastructure plan. Priority would be given to projects located in neighborhoods where there was a disproportionally negative impact due to the pandemic. This would ensure a higher rate of return on the projects because the city would be able to update the water, sewer and surface infrastructure at the same time.
The proposal also earmarks $23 million as part of the city/Buffalo Public Schools’ Masten Park/Johnnie B. Wiley reconstruction project. It includes construction of athletic field, splash pad, outdoor pool, playgrounds, landscaping, shelter building, multi-use pathways, site lighting, access drive and parking lot. The project also includes the demolition of the existing Johnnie B. Wiley building, and construction of a new building with an indoor sports court, restroom, locker room, concessions and general space.
“This project, located in one of the poorest communities in Buffalo, will not only provide a state-of-the-art athletic area for students and neighborhood children, it will also create an indoor community space that can provide valuable programming to residents facing higher-risks of violence, digital access gaps, and educational support services,” the spending proposal says.
The proposal can be found on the Buffalo Transformation Fund page on the city’s website: buffalony.gov. Residents can submit comments until July 31.