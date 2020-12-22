Lost hikers rescued after nightfall in Hunters Creek Park

Erie County sheriff's deputies late Monday rescued a pair of hikers who became lost in Hunters Creek Park in South Wales, including a man who was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of hypothermia.

Emergency responders found the man about 90 minutes after his girlfriend called for help from the county park, formally known as Sgt. Mark A. Rademacher Memorial Park/Hunters Creek Park, 4812 Hunters Creek Road in the hamlet.

A Central Police Services dispatcher received a 911 call at about 5:45 p.m. but could only make out the words "Hunters Creek" before the call dropped, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Scott Zylka. Dispatchers tried calling the number back several times but couldn't make contact with anyone.

Patrol deputies and members of the Sheriff's Quick Reaction Force went to the park and found one unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot off Centerline Road. They learned two people had entered a wooded area of the park about 3:30 p.m. Monday and hadn't been seen since, Zylka said.

They broke into five teams and began searching along the park's trails.

Soon, a lost hiker made another 911 call and managed to make her way to Reiter Road, where she said her boyfriend had fallen and remained in the park.