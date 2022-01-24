Loss of expanded child tax credits hits middle class as well as the poor

The pandemic hit Lisa Casper and her family just like it hit so many others: not with illness, but with big and expensive change.
Suddenly her triplets were home from school – and before long, Casper quit her job at a local nonprofit to be with them, leaving her husband, Matt, as the family's sole breadwinner. Quitting cost the family money, but for six months late last year, at least the federal government made it somewhat manageable.
"The child tax credit just helped you kind of even things out at this extremely difficult time when you really couldn't work," said Casper, of Lancaster.
The Caspers were among more than 35 million American families that, starting last July, got monthly checks – $300 for each child under age 6 and $250 per child age 6 – under the expanded federal Child Tax Credit.
But thanks to the collapse of President Biden's "Build Back Better" legislation, the last of those payments came in December, leaving families like the Caspers back where they were financially a year ago.
And as a result, the Caspers – and no doubt many families with children – are trying to trim their household budget and otherwise make do amid a sudden drop in income.
"You're going to get back into what I call the parent juggling, which is you take everything (every bill) right up kind of to the due date," said Casper, 46.
The Caspers are among the middle-class families helped by the enhanced Child Tax Credit – which several reports found has lived up to its billing as a way to reduce childhood poverty.
But critics note that those monthly checks, while aiding individuals, may have done some damage to the economy writ large. Some analysts say the benefit prompted people to leave the workforce, thereby contributing to the labor shortages of recent months while also potentially fueling inflation.
"It's a trade-off," said Alex Brill, a senior fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, who, with his colleagues, predicted last spring that the enhanced tax credit would simultaneously reduce childhood poverty and hurt the job market.
The benefits
The new Democratic Congress included the enhanced Child Tax Credit in Biden's American Rescue Plan, a sprawling – but largely temporary – $1.9 trillion stimulus package aimed at healing the damage Covid-19 did to the economy.
Passed into law last March, the measure included what was, in essence, a $100 billion one-year tax cut for families with children, to be parceled out not just at tax time but monthly through the end of the year. Democrats saw it as a sort of down payment on permanent tax cuts for families to be included in the subsequent "Built Back Better" measure.
Moreover, they saw the expanded Child Tax Credit as an easy way to fulfill a longtime Democratic goal.
"Cutting child poverty in half – isn't that amazing?" Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat who steered the stimulus bill through the Senate, said last March.
The enhanced CTC didn't quite do that, but according to the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the move did temporarily cut childhood poverty by more than 40% nationwide. And the Columbia University Center on Poverty and Social Policy reported that the tax break kept 3.7 million children out of poverty in December.
The new monthly payments no doubt also cut childhood poverty in Buffalo, which for years has ranked among the nation's poorest cities.
The congressional Joint Economic Committee reported that in the Buffalo-based district represented by Rep. Brian Higgins, approximately 77,000 families received monthly checks under the program, bringing the district's families $197.4 million over six months.
"This is a proven solution to childhood poverty," said Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat.
But the enhanced child tax credit also helped address the struggles of middle-class families, given that the expanded benefit went to two-parent families with incomes of up to $150,000 a year.
And that's one reason why some economists argue that the tax break has proven to be costly in some unexpected ways.
Unintended consequences
Politicians from both parties have been expanding the Child Tax Credit for years, with the latest temporary increase ranking as the biggest boost ever.
And right from the start, Brill and his colleagues at the American Enterprise Institute wondered if the monthly checks called for under the Democrats' pandemic relief bill would have some unintended consequences.
Flush with a new monthly source of income, some parents will likely leave the workforce, they predicted in an op-ed last April. And sure enough, that appears to have happened.
The U.S. labor participation rate – that is, the percentage of Americans who work or want to work – shrunk 1.5% since the start of the pandemic, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported recently. That helps explain the labor shortages that have plagued restaurants, stores and other businesses in recent months.
Of course, people stop working for a number of reasons, Brill noted. Some older workers may have lost their jobs at the peak of the pandemic and decided they enjoyed retirement. Others may have opted not to work out of fear of catching Covid-19. Other families may have decided that, as their expenses dwindled amid the pandemic, there was no longer a need for dual incomes.
But Brill estimates that of the 4 million or so people who appear to have left the workforce, about 300,000 likely did so because of the expanded CTC.
"The policy had pluses and minuses," he said. "It did reduce child poverty, but it might have helped pull some people out of the labor market."
What's more, the tax break poured money into the economy just as other government stimulus payments did the same. According to Karl W. Smith, an economist who writes a column for Bloomberg, that fueled a huge increase in consumer spending, which in turn fueled inflation, which hit 7% in December.
"The reason overall spending has remained so strong in the face of rising prices is that stimulus checks and other relief measures, such as the increase in the child tax credit, have allowed households to build up more than $2.6 trillion in excess (that is, above normal) savings," Smith wrote in the Washington Post in November. "Whatever one thinks of these measures, as long as they stay in place the pressure on inflation is likely to remain."
The politics
As of the end of the year, though, the enhanced CTC is no longer in place – meaning millions of American children who left poverty last year will return to it this year, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities predicted.
And at this point, there appears to be little hope of the enhanced benefit being reinstated. It's part of Biden's "Build Back Better" plan, which appears to have died at the hands of two centrist Democrats: Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
Manchin in particular has been critical of the expanded CTC Congress passed last year.
"I think there should be a work requirement" for families claiming the benefit, he told Business Insider earlier this month.
Manchin also has discussed limiting the program to families with lower incomes.
Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has derided the payments as a "monthly welfare deposit."
And even Biden has conceded that the prospects don't look good for renewing the benefit.
As he works to find a version of Build Back Better that Manchin will accept, "there’s two really big components that I feel strongly about that I’m not sure I can get in the package: one is the Child Care Tax Credit and the other is help for cost of community colleges," Biden said last week.
Some believe that means financial prospects are increasingly bleak both for Buffalo's poor families and for middle class families like the Caspers.
"We anticipate anyone who was benefiting from that expanded child tax credit may rely more heavily on our services" now that the benefit has been cut, said Catherine Shick, chief communications officer for FeedMore WNY, the local food bank.
And it's those poorer families that worry Casper, who came to see how widespread poverty is in the Buffalo area through her job at Literacy New York Buffalo Niagara. She said that by not renewing the tax credit, federal lawmakers will inadvertently push the nation back into the economic morass it fell into early in the pandemic.
"They're waiting for crisis," she said. "They're waiting for people to be homeless. They're waiting for people to be destitute. You know, it always comes back to that: We wait until the house is on fire before we say: 'Yeah, we probably should have paid for smoke detectors.' "