Loss of expanded child tax credits hits middle class as well as the poor

The pandemic hit Lisa Casper and her family just like it hit so many others: not with illness, but with big and expensive change.

Suddenly her triplets were home from school – and before long, Casper quit her job at a local nonprofit to be with them, leaving her husband, Matt, as the family's sole breadwinner. Quitting cost the family money, but for six months late last year, at least the federal government made it somewhat manageable.

"The child tax credit just helped you kind of even things out at this extremely difficult time when you really couldn't work," said Casper, of Lancaster.

The Caspers were among more than 35 million American families that, starting last July, got monthly checks – $300 for each child under age 6 and $250 per child age 6 – under the expanded federal Child Tax Credit.

But thanks to the collapse of President Biden's "Build Back Better" legislation, the last of those payments came in December, leaving families like the Caspers back where they were financially a year ago.

And as a result, the Caspers – and no doubt many families with children – are trying to trim their household budget and otherwise make do amid a sudden drop in income.