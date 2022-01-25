Los Angeles bound plane makes emergency landing at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

A Delta Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles from New York City was diverted to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport for an emergency landing Tuesday after the crew smelled smoke in the cabin, according to a spokeswoman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.
Spokeswoman Helen Tederous said the plane landed without incident. The 79 passengers aboard the plane were all safe and took alternative flights out of Buffalo, she added.
