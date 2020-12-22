Lorraine Capital teams up on acquisition

Buffalo-based Lorraine Capital has made another investment.

Lorraine teamed with Connecticut-based Ironwood Capital to acquire a controlling interest in Deal Partners, which remarkets consumer products. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Deal Partners is based in Miami, but has significant operations in Amherst and Dallas, said Sam Russo, a Lorraine partner. The company has 25 employees.

Deal Partners works with manufacturers, distributors and retailers to remarket returned, refurbished or closeout products through ecommerce channels. The product categories include computer and mobile technology, appliances and audio technology.

Deal Partners' management team will retain a significant ownership stake in the company. "The founders, Kevin Hamann and Jeromy McVige, have built a wonderful company, and we cannot wait to partner with them in this next phase of growth,” said William Maggio, managing partner with Lorraine.

Lorraine Capital, founded in 2013, focuses on business opportunities primarily in the Great Lakes region.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.