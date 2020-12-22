 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lorraine Capital teams up on acquisition
0 comments

Lorraine Capital teams up on acquisition

Support this work for $1 a month
43North awards night at Shea's

Bill Maggio is managing partner at Lorraine Capital, which is acquiring a Florida-based consumer products remarketer in a deal that involves another venture capital firm.

 Robert Kirkham/News file photo

Buffalo-based Lorraine Capital has made another investment.

Lorraine teamed with Connecticut-based Ironwood Capital to acquire a controlling interest in Deal Partners, which remarkets consumer products. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Deal Partners is based in Miami, but has significant operations in Amherst and Dallas, said Sam Russo, a Lorraine partner. The company has 25 employees.

Deal Partners works with manufacturers, distributors and retailers to remarket returned, refurbished or closeout products through ecommerce channels. The product categories include computer and mobile technology, appliances and audio technology.

Deal Partners' management team will retain a significant ownership stake in the company. "The founders, Kevin Hamann and Jeromy McVige, have built a wonderful company, and we cannot wait to partner with them in this next phase of growth,” said William Maggio, managing partner with Lorraine.

Lorraine Capital, founded in 2013, focuses on business opportunities primarily in the Great Lakes region.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Erie County changes rules on school quarantine – again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News