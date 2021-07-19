Lorraine Capital expands to Rochester

Lorraine Capital, a Buffalo-based private equity firm, has expanded to Rochester, naming Rich Owens its managing director there.
“While Lorraine has been sourcing transactions throughout upstate New York since inception, partnering with Rich is a direct response to the strong market activity we see in Rochester," said William Maggio, Lorraine's managing partner. "In addition, it has become apparent to many community and business leaders in Buffalo and Rochester that we have come together as a region, there is so much opportunity if we work together, share opportunities."
Lorraine has completed 10 transactions since its inception. The firm acquires controlling interests in businesses within a half day's driving distance of its Larkinville headquarters, focusing on companies with operating earnings of $3 million to $20 million.
