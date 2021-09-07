After two school years like no others, families and educators are starting yet another unique educational experience.

There are always questions, and this year's are familiar: Will we get through the year without interruptions? Will anyone get sick? Will we finally get to shed the facemasks? Will learning take place?

They have had some experience in dealing with learning during the Covid-19 pandemic, though they may be growing weary with the task.

But as every disappointed sports fan understands, hope springs eternal at the start of a new year.

We asked a parent, student, teacher and superintendent to share their hopes and fears for this school year, which in some cases already has started – and in others starts this week.

The student

Last year had its challenges for Camden Church, 15, a sophomore at the Charter School for Applied Technologies. There was online learning, and hybrid learning where he was in the school building a few times a week. There were mundane technological issues with computers, but worst of all, there was the loss of face-to-face interaction.

“For my freshman year of high school, I didn’t meet my teachers (in person) till the mid-to-end of the last quarter,” he said.

His first day back to school Aug. 24 was a lot different than last year.

“The first day coming back was kind of like a weight lifted off my shoulder. Wow, I’m back full-time! I get to see friends, I get to see the teachers,” Camden said. “This is going to be, hopefully, a good year.”

He is taking English, geometry, global history, chemistry, physical education, band, chorus, mixed choir, jazz lab and symphonic band. He plays alto and tenor saxophone and piano. His goal is to live in New York City and go to school for acting, cinematography or photography, while making time for music.

He enjoys walking through the high school hallways, and hopes that he can continue doing that this year.

“My hope for the school year is that we can actually stay in school, you know, actually go back to school full-time, five days a week,” he said. “I hope that it’s a safe environment to be in. I hope there won’t be any shutdowns or quarantines. I hope the school stays open.”

He remembers March 2020, when school shut down and everyone hoped it would just be for two weeks. It remained closed until the end of the school year. His biggest concern this year is that schools close again because of Covid-19.

Camden looks forward to after-school activities, including sports, concerts and field trips, as well as the eventual end of safety precautions.

“Something I’m really not fond of is the Covid policies," he said. "It would be nice to see everyone’s faces. I understand we live in a world of Covid now, so we do have to take those necessary precautions. That is something I would like to have back.”

The mother

Debbie Genco bundled her 5-year-old twins, Charlotte and Kamden, for a last hug before they started their first day of kindergarten Wednesday at Holmes Elementary School in the Town of Tonawanda.

“I want my kids to get out there and make friends and be independent,” she said. “I’m just hoping they have fun and they learn to love school, because I loved school growing up.”

Kamden and Charlotte wanted to be in the same class this year, but their mother made sure they are not sitting near each other.

“My daughter has a new best friend, and he (Kamden) chose to sit with one of his friends that he went to pre-K with, so he was super excited,” Genco said.

Their parents decided not to send the children to preschool last fall because of the uncertainty with Covid-19. They kept in touch with the school, and the kids started preschool in April, so they didn’t miss the entire year. That better set them up for this school year, though concerns continue.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“I’m just so anxious about the whole wearing masks, the rules for Covid,” Genco said. “I don’t know if the whole school year is going to be like this, or if first grade is going to be any different.”

She said Charlotte and Kamden tolerate Covid-19 rules, and are good about wearing masks and washing their hands. School is so different than it was for their mother, but it is their normal.

“It’s hard to let them go. I’m trying my best to give them some independence,” Genco said. “This is a learning process for myself, too.”

The teacher

“The first day was wonderful,” Middle School teacher Amanda Balisteri said. “I always enjoy the first day, meeting all the kids and seeing them.”

Last Wednesday was much like a normal first day of school at Veronica E. Connor Middle School on Grand Island, particularly after last year, which was mostly remote learning. There is always a little honeymoon period as students get comfortable being back in the classroom, she said.

“Last year, we had a lot of quiet kids," Balisteri said. "This year, they were a little bit more interacting, chatting, so it was great.”

Balisteri said she was meant to teach middle-schoolers. She has taught for 12 years, the last seven at Grand Island. She works hard to develop connections, memories and relationships with students. That’s why teaching science remotely most of last year was hard.

“I’m really a teacher that thrives, and my classroom thrives, on building those relationships, and I feel that being behind the computer screen it was a little bit more difficult to have those relationships built last year,” Balisteri said. “We did, ultimately. I did feel it took longer to establish that and to get them to open up.”

This year she is already building a foundation with students that will be there when she returns from having her third child in December.

Balisteri said the possibility of quarantines disrupting the learning cycle is always a concern, but she said the district and students have done a good job following safety protocols.

“That’s a hurdle that if we have to cross, we will be able to do it together,” she said. “I told my kids today, we’ve been through a lot in the past together and whatever happens I think we’re all set to do what we need to do and we’ll be good together.”

She has learned not to worry about what may come.

“I am not a worrier. I’ve had cancer three times in the past and I learned years ago not to focus on what could happen in the future and just enjoy what’s happening right now,” she said. “Right now, we’re here, we’re together in the classroom and things are going well. I like to just focus on that. Today is good, let’s enjoy today.”

The superintendent

It’s the superintendent’s job to make sure everything goes well on opening day, from the polished floors to making sure the last child is off the bus.

If all goes well, no one knows about the painstaking preparations made by hundreds of teachers, staff and administrators over the summer. If it doesn’t, it's back to the planning sessions.

Darren Brown-Hall is an experienced administrator. He has been a teacher, principal and associate superintendent, and was the No. 2 administrator in Buffalo Public schools for six years.

He has been superintendent of Williamsville Central for two months and oversees this year’s return to school after last year’s chaotic start.

Brown-Hall hopes students return excited about new opportunities this year, despite the ongoing pandemic.

“Realizing that Covid is not behind us, we are excited to welcome students back into our buildings,” he said.

The district is doing all it can to keep students and staff safe in school buildings while adhering to scientific guidance and using all mitigation strategies, Brown-Hall said. The district held a remote information night last week to share information with parents and the public.

Brown-Hall missed seeing students actively engaged during the last school year. He saw some of that engagement during summer school and looks forward to seeing it on larger scale when school starts Wednesday.

“I am also looking forward to the school activities – athletic events, musicals, concerts, etc.,” he said. “This will be a school year like no other. Although we can't return to ‘normal,’ we are going to make the best of this school year – educating through a pandemic.”

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.