Looking for Covid data? Erie County is providing a new place to look

In another sign that Western New York is finding new ways to live with the Covid-19 virus, the Erie County Health Department announced Wednesday that it will no longer include data about Covid cases at schools on its online dashboard that tracks the spread of the virus in the community.

Instead, the Health Department will display charts that track Covid-19 in area wastewater.

Since the fall of 2020, the Health Department has worked with the University at Buffalo to analyze samples of wastewater from local water treatment plants to track the presence of Covid-19 virus fragments.

Public health officials across the globe have increasingly turned to monitoring wastewater as a way to identify outbreaks of Covid.

It's useful, according to a website that explains the project, because everyone relies on bathrooms but not everyone can or is willing to be tested.

But the method isn't precise; it can't pinpoint exactly where in a community the outbreak is taking place. But the tests can show a rise in prevalence in a community and prepare health care providers for an impending spike in new patients.

Also, there's no way to equate the data to the number of people who are infected and showing symptoms.

Right now, the wastewater data show high levels of the virus from samples taken from facilities at Bird Island and Amherst.

That data are "one measure we are looking at to monitor trends, especially since the (unknown) number of unreported at-home COVID-19 tests makes the picture of overall new COVID-19 cases incomplete," said Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane in an emailed statement.

"Wastewater data confirm that Erie County still has a high level of SARS-CoV-2 virus circulating in our community," she said. But, hospitalizations and deaths related to Covid have "remained relatively low and stead for the entire summer," she said.

Separately, the Health Department released its latest Covid numbers for Erie County based on clinical tests which indicate a low number of people are getting sick.

For the week ending Aug. 6, the department recorded 1,261 new Covid-19 cases – a 9% decrease from the previous week's total, the Health Department reported. The weekly Covid-19 positivity rate was 11.9%, a decrease from the previous week's rate of 12.5%.

The overall number of people getting diagnostic tests also decreased to 10,636 from 11,094 tests.

Also the seven-day case rate per 100,000 persons was 132.1, down from 145.8 the previous week.