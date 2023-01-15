Looking back and looking ahead at Martin Luther King's dream after tragedy

It was 60 years ago when Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. stood on the steps of Lincoln Monument and said, "We refuse to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt. We refuse to believe that there are insufficient funds in the great vaults of opportunity of this nation."

But MLK Celebration organizer Bessie Patterson and others drew comparisons from 1963 to 2023 and the premeditated Buffalo shooting by a white supremacist eight months earlier that left 10 people dead and three injured in at a grocery store patronized by the predominantly Black community.

Sixty years may have passed, Patterson said Sunday, but the quicksand of racial injustice lingers.

"Dr. King's dream still has not become a reality," she said. "Injustice still prevails. We can come together when trouble comes, but when the trouble that we see, when it dies down, we go back to business as usual."

That would not be true on Sunday. As in the past, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Kleinhans Music Hall brought together performers and musicians of all races and ages.

Amid the dancing and celebration, keynote speaker L. Nathan Hare wanted everyone to remember that Martin Luther King Day, which is celebrated on the third Monday of every January, is more than just a celebration of the Jan. 15 birthday of one great man.

Instead, King was beacon of light for a Civil Rights Movement that was sparked after the end of the Civil War with the passage of key amendments to the Constitution that gave Blacks the legal underpinnings for a fight that would continue for many decades.

That fight extended to everything from the full citizenship of African Americans to incentivizing the desegregation of health care.

"We have to think of it in a larger scheme," Hare said. "That’s where the power is."

Recalling the past while having a vision for the future is at the heart of King's timeless message, Hare said.

It is important, but not enough, to focus solely on preventing and addressing harm to Black people. Some of the conversation needs to focus on restoration of a whole person and a whole community.

King and other iconic leaders of the Civil Rights movement didn't just just seek the betterment of one group of people, Hare said. They had a vision for a healthier society and equality for all.

"They didn’t just speak to what needed to be done for African people," said Hare, former president of the Community Action Organization. "They spoke about what needs to happen for all people, period."

State Sen. Timothy Kennedy also referred to the May 14 racist killings and said that tragedy serves as a call to action for everyone.

"We know, especially this year, in the shadow of the massacre of 5-14 right here in Buffalo, that the fight that Dr. King continued carries on," he said. "And it's up to each and every one of us to carry on that legacy — each and every one of us to pick up that torch and carry on that dream."

This year's MLK celebration honored members of the community, who were recognized for their contributions to forwarding King's goals and vision in the areas of leadership, education and community service.

They included: Diversity Award winner Jomo Akono, radio personality and Juneteenth Festival coordinator; Education Award winner Sharon Belton-Cottman, a longtime Buffalo School Board leader; Businessman Award winner Jerry Daniels Sr., owner of the Carl-Jeff Barber Shop; Woman of Distinction Award winner Jacqueline Foye, founder and pastor of the Greater Apostolic House of Prayer; Leadership Award winner Rosa Gonzalez, emergency manager at SUNY Erie Community College; Judicial Award winner Craig Hannah, State Supreme Court justice; Medical Award winner Candace Johnson, CEO of the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center; Humanitarian Award winner Tommy Reid, an international evangelist, pastor and author; Media Award winner Ed Dranch, WIVB morning anchor and investigative reporter; and Robert L. Sanders, pastor of Greater Refuge Temple of Christ.

Community Service Award winners included Leonard "Lenny" Lane, founder of F.A.T.H.E.R.S., now part of Peacemakers; and Oswaldo Mestre Jr., City of Buffalo's director of Citizens Services.