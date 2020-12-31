Looking at the future of politics, New Yorkers have Georgia on their minds

Even more evidence could be found in the records of the Georgia Battleground Fund, the Republican fundraising committee that New York Republicans backed in what Langworthy described as a six-figure fundraiser on Dec. 3.

Obviously, interest in the races is running high on both sides of the political aisle in both New York and Georgia.

On the Democratic side, the Senate Majority PAC – which is allied with Schumer – and other Democratic campaign committees have already spent more than $36 million on the races. Gillibrand said she's been fundraising for the Democratic candidates, and Hochul said the two races have energized Democrats across the state.

"I've had many Zoom calls with Democrats in Brooklyn and Manhattan and all over" about the Georgia races, Hochul said. "Everybody is activated to help in Georgia. I'll be getting off a call, and people will say they have to get back to their calls, their social media outreach, to people in Georgia."

Republicans are no less energized. About 25 New York Republicans joined the video call fundraiser that Langworthy, Gioia and Wellsville GOP fundraiser Charles Joyce put together last month, which featured McConnell as the guest speaker. In addition, Langworthy said GOP activists from across the state have been phone banking and texting to help in Georgia.