Longtime Matt Urban Center director sues over her 'unjustifiable' firing

Pacciotti, who is now chair of the center's board of directors, declined through its attorney to comment.

In June 2019, Wesolowski was admitted to the hospital for one week, requiring a second medical leave. After her discharge, she had to attend multiple doctors’ appointments, but she was still able to do the essential functions of her job, according to her lawsuit.

During meetings in the summer of 2019 at the center's headquarters, Pacciotti made statements such as, “there’s lots of rest and less stress that comes with retirement,” and “don’t you think it would be better for your health if you were just retired?”

During a September 2019 fundraiser, Pacciotti said to her in the presence of others, “just think how great it will be once you retire, you’ll have a lot more down time.”

During a board meeting in the fall of 2019, Pacciotti again brought up the issue, in front of the entire board, of Wesolowski retiring.

But Wesolowski told the board that she was not interested in retiring.

"I think they were surprised when she came back," Wicka said. "As soon as she came back in May 2019, that's when these comments began."