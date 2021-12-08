Longtime Matt Urban Center director sues over her 'unjustifiable' firing

Marlies Wesolowski lost more than her footing four years ago when she stumbled at the top of a staircase and fell more than 20 steps at the former Buffalo Public School 57.
The fall eventually cost her her job, she says.
Wesolowski traces her May 2020 firing as executive director of the Lt. Col. Matt Urban Human Services Center to the injuries she suffered in October 2017 while touring the closed school, which later became the agency's Hope House Apartments.
After returning from the second of two medical leaves in June 2019, she resisted retiring at age 63, even as one of the center's board members regularly said “don’t you think it would be better for your health if you were just retired?” according to her federal lawsuit against the center. Within a year of that comment and the board member's other remarks about retirement, the board fired her during a telephone conference call, according to the lawsuit.
Wesolowski is seeking $2 million in damages, plus back pay and other reimbursements, accusing the center's board of age, disability and gender employment discrimination. She also wants to be reinstated to her prior position, which she held since 2001, and for the judge to issue a declaratory judgment that the center violated the Americans with Disabilities Act among other laws.
The Matt Urban Center wants the case dismissed, and a hearing is set for today on its motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
Attorney R. Scott DeLuca, who represents the Matt Urban Center, said center officials deny her allegations but would not publicly comment further.
But in a court filing, DeLuca said her "entire claim is based solely on the stray remarks of a single member of the board of directors that were made at least six months before (her) employment was terminated."
During Wesolowski's nearly 20 years as head of the Matt Urban Center, she became a fixture on the city’s East Side, finding ways for the agency to feed, clothe and shelter more of the city's poor. Neighborhood clergy over the years praised her work. And Mayor Byron Brown in 2016 called Wesolowski "an extremely passionate, aggressive advocate for the community,” adding the center was "well-managed and does a very good job.”
During her tenure, the center went from 22 to 88 employees, and up to 145 employees during the school year, and its annual budget increased from $1 million to more than $8 million, according to the lawsuit.
The reach of the sprawling social services organization extends beyond its Broadway Fillmore neighborhood into other parts of Buffalo and the towns of Cheektowaga and West Seneca. Among its services last year, the center provided support to 923 low-income senior citizens, helping to keep them from being placed in an assisted living facility or nursing home; secured housing for 106 homeless individuals; served 5,512 free meals to members of the community; weatherized 51 homes for low-income families; and provided virtual after-school programming and a safe community hub for 505 low-income, at-risk neighborhood youth.
"They didn't want her after all those years because she had sustained that injury, and they kept making all these comments about how it would be better for her health to be retired," said attorney Kevin Wicka, who represents Wesolowski. "And she didn't want to retire. She had been with that organization for 20 years and had grown it to such a level and wanted to continue to do that work. And they terminated her unjustifiably."
'You look exhausted'
Court papers for the Matt Urban Center focus more on what it sees as the failings of Wesolowski's legal case and do not explain why the board fired her.
But Wesolowski's lawsuit hints at troubles at the center during the first of her medical leaves.
After she slipped on some rubble on top of the stairway and fell, she underwent several months of treatment and eventually needed knee replacement surgery. She developed blood clots in her leg that required two surgeries and did major damage to the knee replacement, requiring three additional surgeries, according to an email from her in 2018 to a city official.
Due to the complications, she was considered 100% temporarily disabled and was on medical leave from July 2018 to early January 2019, according to her lawsuit against the center.
While on her medical leave, the center's controller failed to complete many tasks in her absence, causing the center "significant financial loss," according to her lawsuit.
She did not discover the controller's errors until she returned.
"There were certainly problems that occurred while she was out," Wicka told The News. "Our position is the organization wasn't run properly, and they essentially tried to blame her for those."
In May 2019, Marcia Pacciotti, then the vice chair of the board, began making comments to Wesolowski about how “tired” she felt Wesolowski looked, and she began suggesting Wesolowski would enjoy retirement, according to the lawsuit.
Also that month, Pacciotti said to her, “You look exhausted, given your health-related issues, have you considered retirement?” according to the lawsuit.
Pacciotti, who is now chair of the center's board of directors, declined through its attorney to comment.
In June 2019, Wesolowski was admitted to the hospital for one week, requiring a second medical leave. After her discharge, she had to attend multiple doctors’ appointments, but she was still able to do the essential functions of her job, according to her lawsuit.
During meetings in the summer of 2019 at the center's headquarters, Pacciotti made statements such as, “there’s lots of rest and less stress that comes with retirement,” and “don’t you think it would be better for your health if you were just retired?”
During a September 2019 fundraiser, Pacciotti said to her in the presence of others, “just think how great it will be once you retire, you’ll have a lot more down time.”
During a board meeting in the fall of 2019, Pacciotti again brought up the issue, in front of the entire board, of Wesolowski retiring.
But Wesolowski told the board that she was not interested in retiring.
"I think they were surprised when she came back," Wicka said. "As soon as she came back in May 2019, that's when these comments began."
The board put in place a performance plan for Wesolowski, and most of the time covered by that plan occurred during the pandemic, Wicka said.
At the end of the plan, the board terminated her.
"It was a pretext," Wicka said of the performance plan. "They wanted her to retire. They told people afterward she had retired."
'Stray remarks'
None of Wesolowski's claims are plausible under the law because they are all based on "stray remarks" allegedly made by a volunteer member of the board of directors, said DeLuca, the center's lawyer, in court papers.
Higher court rulings have stressed that such remarks must be made repeatedly; create a direct link between discriminatory stereotypes and an adverse employment action; and be made by supervisors who play a substantial role in employment decisions, he said in his filing.
What's more, there was at least a six-month gap between the final alleged comment by Pacciotti in the fall of 2019 and Wesolowski's firing in May 2020, he said.
"Even if the alleged comments were sufficient to suggest a mere hint of discrimination – and they were not – the fact that there were no such comments during at least the six-month period before (her) employment was terminated destroys the causal link upon which (her) discrimination claims are based," he said.