Longtime Martin House executive to retire

Mary Roberts, who began at the Martin House as a volunteer in 1996 and has served as executive director since 2006, is retiring at the end of the year.

During Roberts' tenure, the prairie-style Martin House in North Buffalo completed a $52 million restoration – the largest restoration of a Frank Lloyd Wright property in the world.

“I have enjoyed the work immensely and found it interesting, exciting, challenging and rewarding,” Roberts said. “To have served as the executive director of the Martin House, working side-by-side with such a talented staff, caring volunteers and dedicated board members has been a privilege and an honor.

"Bringing this significant community asset to life over the past 25 years has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Roberts said.

Roberts has led fundraising, restoration and operation of the six-structure Martin House estate, a National Historic Landmark considered one of Wright's finest residential works.

She was director of finance from 1998 to 2006.

Richard Moe, former president of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said the Martin House was "the finest restored Wright site in the U.S."

“On behalf of the entire board of directors, we want to recognize and thank Mary for her extraordinary personal commitment and passion for the Martin House,” said Donna L. DeCarolis, president of the Martin House board.

“Mary has made a permanent imprint on our museum and raised it to international prominence through creativity, inclusion, community and telling an inspiring story that resonates with generations of visitors from all walks of life, and from locations far and wide,” DeCarolis said.

Former board president John N. Walsh III called Roberts "a leader of matchless integrity, tireless energy and consummate ability."

"Our board will forever be grateful for Mary's leadership," he said.

The board of directors will use a national executive search firm with knowledge and experience in Western New York to seek Roberts' successor. To apply or recommend a candidate, go to martinhouse@koyapartners.com.

