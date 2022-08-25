Robert G. Wilmers' bicycle achieved almost mythical status.

The longtime M&T chairman and CEO was famous for riding his black Ross bike, in all seasons, to his New York City office. Wilmers kept up the habit until just a few months before he died in 2017, at age 83.

The bike, with a metal basket attached to the front, reflected his frugality and unconventional nature. A Wall Street Journal story bluntly said the bike was decrepit, with mismatched tires. The paper published a photo of the elegantly dressed executive riding a most basic form of transportation.

Now, Wilmers' bike is parked for the final time, in all its run-down glory.

The bike was put on permanent display in the lobby of Seneca One tower, where M&T has a significant presence with its tech hub.

M&T celebrated the installation on Thursday, pairing a ceremony with a community activity. People who knew Wilmers were certain that was the only way he would have ever approved of such a tribute.

"Bob Wilmers never sought accolades or adoration," said Eric Feldstein, M&T's regional president for Western New York. "So to hold a dedication ceremony for his bicycle installation, we knew this day would have to be all about the community, and not about Bob."

After unveiling the bike, about 175 volunteers from M&T and other tenants of Seneca One got to work assembling 50 youth bikes that will be donated to children in Buffalo, to help them get to school and just enjoy riding. M&T, which bought the bikes from Bert's Bikes & Fitness, said the donation was in keeping with the spirit of Wilmers' commitment to education and supporting students.

The bikes will be distributed through organizations including Buffalo Prep, Buffalo Promise Neighborhood, the International Institute of Buffalo, the Buffalo Police Athletic League and the East Side Bike Club.

Everyone who knew Wilmers seemed to have a story about the bike. Like the time he got a flat tire and someone changed it in time for his commute home. Or the time he came out of his office building to discover the bike still chained up where left it, but just the frame still there. There was the day of a snowstorm when someone jokingly asked him if he had ridden his bike to work that day, and Wilmers replied, in all sincerity: "Yes, do you need to borrow it?"

Wilmers' family donated the bike, recognizing the lasting impression it made.

“I never knew my dad not to ride his bike to work,” Wilmers' son Christopher said, in comments shared by M&T. “He even did so during an ice storm in the '80s that turned Central Park into one big ice rink. He wound up on the 6 o’clock news that day."

For the display, Douglas Development suspended the bike from the ceiling in front of a wall featuring images of Wilmers and M&T Bank through the years.

Mayor Byron Brown said it was appropriate to honor Wilmers by displaying the bike at Seneca One, which itself has become a symbol of revitalization in the city.

"I know Bob would smile, with a twinkle in his eye, about his iconic bike being the symbol of his legacy," Brown said.