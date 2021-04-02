 Skip to main content
Longtime Chautauqua County Democratic election commissioner resigns
Norman Green
Longtime Chautauqua County Democratic Election Commissioner Norman P. Green announced Friday that he was resigning his position at the end of the business day.

Green’s deputy, Luz Torres, who would be the first Latina acting county department head in the history of Chautauqua County, was approved unanimously to replace him by the county’s administrative services committee, but her name was withdrawn in October at the request of four Republicans and one Democrat on the committee, Green said in a statement released Friday. 

Her appointment remains in limbo as legislature Democrats are instead pushing to have former newspaper reporter Loren Kent take over. The matter of the legislature’s ability to appoint Kent, who the party has not recommended, will likely be be decided in State Supreme Court later this month, Green added.

“I absolutely continue to support Luz to replace me,” said Green. “As a Democrat, I work for diversity at all levels.

