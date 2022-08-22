Long-stalled Amherst pocket park, focus of feud with billionaire, delayed again

Construction has ground to a halt at a former gas station in Eggertsville that is at the center of a running feud between the New York City billionaire who once owned the site and the town officials who pried it away from his control.

Work on the pocket park planned for the corner of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Kenmore Avenue had begun around Memorial Day, a belated sign of progress in the town's years-long campaign to revive the one-time brownfield property.

Work on the pocket park planned for the corner of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Kenmore Avenue had begun around Memorial Day, a belated sign of progress in the town's years-long campaign to revive the one-time brownfield property.

However, site work stopped shortly after crews installed the concrete piers that serve as the foundation for a curving trellis that will offer shade to those using the park. A single drum-roller vehicle has sat in the same spot on the site for weeks.

Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said crews can't do anything more until the metal shade element is fabricated and delivered to the site. Unfortunately, this piece is caught up in the broader supply-chain disruption, Kulpa said, and he has no idea when the item will arrive.

"That's just one of those construction material delays that everybody's faced," Kulpa said.

The town had acquired the property through the use of eminent domain over the strong objections of John A. Catsimatidis, whose United Refining Co. operated a Red Apple gas station and convenience store on the site until closing it in the late 1990s.

The town had acquired the property through the use of eminent domain over the strong objections of John A. Catsimatidis, whose United Refining Co. operated a Red Apple gas station and convenience store on the site until closing it in the late 1990s.

Catsimatidis and his local allies have said that the site, surrounded by fencing and marked by piles of gravel, looks worse now than it did when United Refining still owned it. In a brief interview Friday, Catsimatidis said this is a case of bad planning on the town's part.

"If they want to request help from a businessman, I will help them build the park," he said. "I'm here to help the community and help people."

The property dispute dates to early 2018 when Kulpa, newly-elected at the time, first raised concerns about the condition of 159 Niagara Falls Blvd.

United Refining had removed the underground gas storage tanks, razed the site and surrounded it with concrete barriers, but the property otherwise sat unused.

In response to criticism, the company had agreed to let the town spruce up the property, but insisted on maintaining ownership of the quarter-acre parcel. Kulpa and Amherst rejected this condition and began the legal process to take over the site.

In response to criticism, the company had agreed to let the town spruce up the property, but insisted on maintaining ownership of the quarter-acre parcel. Kulpa and Amherst rejected this condition and began the legal process to take over the site.

Catsimatidis lost his court challenge and the town took control in summer 2020. The town revealed plans for a small park covering this spot and a neighboring property purchased in 2018.

The town removed the barriers, added a handful of wooden benches along Kenmore Avenue and Niagara Falls Boulevard and hosted a pop-up farmers market.

But nothing else happened through the rest of 2020 and all of 2021, with the supervisor citing the environmental review process and Covid-19 delays.

Finally, in late spring, crews began digging out, and replacing, the layer of fill that covered the site and installing the concrete foundation pillars.

That's as far as they got before hitting a shipment delay for the large metal trellis, Kulpa said. Crews can't do anything more until the trellis, which requires a crane to put it in place, is installed.

That's as far as they got before hitting a shipment delay for the large metal trellis, Kulpa said. Crews can't do anything more until the trellis, which requires a crane to put it in place, is installed.

The supervisor had originally expected work on the park to wrap up by this fall. In addition to the shade element, it will boast benches, two bus stops, trees and rain gardens.

Given the uncertainty over when the trellis will go in, however, Kulpa couldn't say whether that's still the correct timeline.

"Construction is just moving at a snail's pace," he said, referring generally to the industry.

Kulpa expects a $364,000 state grant to cover most, if not all, of the cost of building the park.

Catsimatidis and his local point person, Amherst Republican Chairman Brian Rusk, have said the town's push to turn the property into a park is a waste of money.

Catsimatidis and his local point person, Amherst Republican Chairman Brian Rusk, have said the town's push to turn the property into a park is a waste of money.

Kulpa and the rest of the Town Board are Democrats, while Catsimatidis is a generous backer of Republican candidates for office, including in Amherst.

The dispute has gotten personal at times, largely thanks to barbs directed by Catsimatidis at Kulpa and Amherst officials, and the businessman worth an estimated $3.7 billion insists the fight is a matter of principle for him.

"The fact is, I thought they made some bad business decisions," Catsimatidis said. "And my thing was that, if they can do it to me, the so-called billionaire that still works seven days a week, they can do it to anybody. And, you know, I thought that was wrong."