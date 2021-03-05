Lockport's Palace Theatre plans May 1 reopening after $3 million renovation

The Historic Palace Theatre in downtown Lockport has targeted May 1 for reopening, after completion of a $3 million renovation project.

The theater will have new seats, new floors, a deeper and wider orchestra pit with a lift, new lighting and sound systems and new backstage rigging, Executive Director Christopher Parada said Thursday.

The three-year makeover was speeded up by the enforced closure of the theater because of the pandemic since March 2020. "We decided because of Covid to get the renovations done," Parada said.

The Palace, a not-for-profit entity, received more than $1.5 million from various state programs, and also has raised money from foundations and in the community.

The arm rests of the new seats all have spaces for sponsorship plaques, which the Palace is now selling for $250 to $1,000 each, depending on the seat's location.

"We're thankful to the community that they haven't lost hope," Parada said.

