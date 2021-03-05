 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lockport's Palace Theatre plans May 1 reopening after $3 million renovation
0 comments

Lockport's Palace Theatre plans May 1 reopening after $3 million renovation

Support this work for $1 a month
Palace Theatre

Lockport's Palace Theatre, a not-for-profit entity, received more than $1.5 million from various state programs, and also has raised money from foundations and in the community.

 Sharon Cantillon / Buffalo News

The Historic Palace Theatre in downtown Lockport has targeted May 1 for reopening, after completion of a $3 million renovation project.

The theater will have new seats, new floors, a deeper and wider orchestra pit with a lift, new lighting and sound systems and new backstage rigging, Executive Director Christopher Parada said Thursday.

The three-year makeover was speeded up by the enforced closure of the theater because of the pandemic since March 2020. "We decided because of Covid to get the renovations done," Parada said.

Lockport Palace Theater interior

The interior of the Historic Palace Theatre in Lockport before the renovation.

The Palace, a not-for-profit entity, received more than $1.5 million from various state programs, and also has raised money from foundations and in the community.

The arm rests of the new seats all have spaces for sponsorship plaques, which the Palace is now selling for $250 to $1,000 each, depending on the seat's location.

"We're thankful to the community that they haven't lost hope," Parada said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Niagara Falls' winter beauty still wows in March

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lockport Palace Theatre to reopen after second phase of renovations
Local News

Lockport Palace Theatre to reopen after second phase of renovations

  • Updated

The Historic Palace Theatre in Lockport will reopen after the second phase of its renovation with a $125-a-ticket cash raffle and tour, set from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. The $2.1 million makeover of the 94-year-old East Avenue edifice began last year. This year’s phase, which closed the theater in August, included work on the inner lobby, the concession

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News