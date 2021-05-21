Lockport's Main Street arts and crafts show to return in June

The Lockport Optimist Club Arts and Crafts Festival, canceled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will return to Main Street in Lockport on June 26 and 27.

About 100 vendors already have signed up for the show, which will occupy three blocks between Pine and Washburn streets, according to Richard R. Forsey, treasurer of the Lockport Optimist Club, which has sponsored the show since 1976.

The 45th almost-annual event will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

There are normally about 170 booths at the event, but this year they're being spread out more than usual, Forsey said.

"We're asking the public to follow whatever Covid regulations are in effect," Forsey said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.